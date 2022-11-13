JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Something special brewing with Troy football

TROY – A crowded Tailgate Terrace two hours before kickoff, a pregame military appreciation celebration with an American flag stretching the length of the football field and another thrilling comeback victory.

Something special is brewing within the Troy football program.

There was a buzz in the air walking around the tailgate area before Troy took on Army on Saturday afternoon. The smell of burgers grilling and fish frying was accompanied by music playing as Troy fans socialized outside the gates of Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Athletics director Brent Jones soaked it all in from his perch on the stage as the Troy pregame radio show was in progress hosted by play-by-play announcer Barry McKnight and analyst Jerry Miller. Jones is a master promoter who has spearheaded making the atmosphere surrounding Troy football games unlike any other in the Sun Belt Conference. The scene Saturday was the pinnacle of what he’s developed.

A record crowd of 31,010 was announced as Troy hosted Army on a day Alabama was playing at Ole Miss on national television at the same time and Auburn would be hosting Texas A&M a few hours later up the road.

While the other two games really shouldn’t factor into what’s happening at Troy, quite honestly it typically does make a difference in the attendance here.

But on this day, Trojans’ supporters came in bunches to see their team play in answering the call from head coach Jon Sumrall following last week’s road win at Louisiana-Lafayette when he said, “We need a packed house. If you went to Troy, care about Troy and live within a couple of hours of Troy … you don’t need to go to the Auburn game, you don’t need to go to the Alabama game … come to the Troy game. Like we need … these kids deserve … everybody that cares about Troy football to be at these last two games at our house.”

I spotted a number of familiar faces before making my way to the press box, among those being former Troy player and current Ozark City Schools superintendent Reeivice Girtman, Dothan mayor Mark Saliba, a former coach and educator in the area Billy Richards and Dothan’s Casey Colbert, an LSU super fan who also supports the Trojans.

While the stadium wasn’t exactly jam-packed, all tickets were sold in advance and approximately 100 standing room only tickets were made available and purchased on Saturday as well. A strong showing of Army fans and soldiers from nearby bases mixed in with the vocal Troy fans made for a tremendous setting.

They were treated to quite a show and even saw some significant college football history.

Troy super linebacker Carlton Martial recorded his 546th career tackle in the final minute of the third quarter, which broke the all-time college mark previously held by Northwestern’s McGarigle (2002-2005).

And the Trojans got off the deck after falling in a 9-0 hole to score the only points of the second half – a field goal and touchdown pass on a fourth down play – to claim the win after a field goal attempt by Army went wide with 15 ticks left in the game.

Troy (8-2) has now won seven straight games – the blemishes being a loss at App State after a desperation touchdown pass completion on the last play of the game and a season-opening loss at Ole Miss.

Sumrall has turned the program back around with many of the same players former coach Chip Lindsey struggled with during his three losing seasons at the helm.

The new coach has brought back a swagger that the Troy football program was built on by past leaders Larry Blakeney and Neal Brown.

The culture was set early on when Sumrall arrived by not only demanding 100 percent on the field, but also making sure the little things are done right off of it … which even includes holding the players accountable of the upkeep of the locker room.

It’s been a special season thus far, but the work is far from over.

Troy sits atop the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference with a 5-1 record and two regular-season games remaining – at home this coming Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe coached by Terry Bowden and then a road trip to Arkansas State.

Rival South Alabama, a team Troy defeated during a 10-6 slugfest in Mobile, is also at 5-1 in league play, thus any stumble by the Trojans could move South Alabama into the first place spot if the Jaguars keep winning.

If you’re a Troy fan or simply a fan of college football in our part of the world, the Troy vs. ULM game is the most intriguing matchup in the state on Saturday, certainly trumping Auburn hosting Western Kentucky or Alabama hosting Austin Peay.

See you at The Vet?