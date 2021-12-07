JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Troy A.D. Brent Jones did his homework

Whether Jones had been contemplating the possible firing of Lindsey for days or even weeks, there’s nothing pleasant about having to do it.

Yet less than 24 hours later, Jones met with Lindsey to let the coach go after three sub-par seasons and then immediately went to work finding his replacement. He started with 50 targets, narrowed it down to 25 and then had 15 interviews.

“This was a long grueling process,” Jones would say. “I slept about 4 ½ hours every day. We were having some conversations with candidates at 11 o’clock at night because of their schedules and their practices and things like that.”

Having the backing of Hawkins and the resources now at Troy made the task easier for Jones.

“You can look at the facilities here,” Jones said. “If I did not have these in our arsenal, it would be very, very hard to recruit. But anybody who has been on campus here, knows the power of our facilities; knows the power of our brand.”

It wasn’t until last Thursday that Jones and the selection committee had in-person interviews with the finalists.