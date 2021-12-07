JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Troy A.D. Brent Jones did his homework

Excuse Brent Jones if he seemed to be staring off into space at times during the introductory press conference for new Troy football coach Jon Sumrall on Monday.
You see, Jones was running on fumes after an exhausting 11-day search to find the right fit in what was his most important hire to date.
“He’s been working as hard as anybody I’ve ever seen in filling this vacancy,” Troy chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., said. “He did his homework as he typically will do. I have nothing but praise for Brent in the way he’s managed this whole process.”
The Troy athletics director often comes across as a happy-go-lucky, Energizer Bunny personality whose strengths includes promotions, which has made game day experiences better than ever on campus.
Yet underneath his exterior is a tireless worker who takes a serious approach in making the toughest of decisions such as hiring and firing coaches.
When coach Chip Lindsey held what would be his final post-game press conference after a blowout loss to Appalachian State with one game left in the season, Jones sat a few rows back and watched with a concerned look on his face.
It’s not easy to pull the trigger on a coach, no matter how obvious it may be that a change is imminent.
Whether Jones had been contemplating the possible firing of Lindsey for days or even weeks, there’s nothing pleasant about having to do it.
Yet less than 24 hours later, Jones met with Lindsey to let the coach go after three sub-par seasons and then immediately went to work finding his replacement. He started with 50 targets, narrowed it down to 25 and then had 15 interviews.
“This was a long grueling process,” Jones would say. “I slept about 4 ½ hours every day. We were having some conversations with candidates at 11 o’clock at night because of their schedules and their practices and things like that.”
Having the backing of Hawkins and the resources now at Troy made the task easier for Jones.
“You can look at the facilities here,” Jones said. “If I did not have these in our arsenal, it would be very, very hard to recruit. But anybody who has been on campus here, knows the power of our facilities; knows the power of our brand.”
It wasn’t until last Thursday that Jones and the selection committee had in-person interviews with the finalists.
“Each finalist would have had anywhere between six to 10 hours’ worth of interviews about Troy,” Jones said of the process. “This was a thorough, intensive and sometimes exhaustive search.
“What I wanted to make sure and do was make sure there was no stone left unturned. I felt like we owed it to our players and I felt like we owed it to our Trojan Nation, and I think we got it right.”
Sumrall, a former Troy assistant who had recently been named co-defensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky, stood out among the rest.
“There’s one person that I felt could match the energy, the enthusiasm, the passion that we all have for Troy University football, and that’s Jon Sumrall,” Jones said.
“Every single person I talked to about Jon Sumrall, from current players, to player’s parents, to former player’s parents, to former coaches, to current coaches – everyone around – gave a glowing review.”
That being said, the selection came with great care and reflection by Jones, Hawkins and the selection committee.
“We did not make it easy on Jon, whatsoever,” Jones said. “This was one of the most deliberate, thorough as well as diverse candidate pool as we have ever had.”
The new coach would agree.
“Brent was through, detailed, deliberate, methodical and maybe a little bit long at times,” Sumrall said with a chuckle. “Having said all that, I think it made me better for going through this process the way I did.
“I want you to understand this – I wanted this job. This was it.”
As Jones, now in his second year as athletics director, approached the podium during the press conference, he lowered the microphone a bit.
“As y’all can tell I’m not the same size as these two,” Jones said of Hawkins and Sumrall.
But he stood mighty tall on this day.