JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Troy fans show up in force on road

THE GROVE, MS – Troy super fan Mike Amos got off the cart and started his walk into The Grove, college football’s fantasy land on the Ole Miss campus.

“This is the epitome of tailgating in this country, and they work at it,” Amos said. “Somebody said there could be as many as 30,000 people in this tailgate area at one time.”

Amos, a Troy resident who has been following his favorite football team for many years, came over to get a sneak peek on Friday.

“I stayed in Fulton (Miss.) but I drove over here yesterday and saw all of these huge sorority houses and fraternity houses and then I saw The Grove when nobody was in there, and you could see it was just huge,” Amos said.

“Of course, we (Troy University Alumni and Friends) bought a tent and paid good money for it. We’re expecting at least 300 under the tent and we sold, to my knowledge, over 1,000 tickets to the game.”

Troy Trojans’ football fans were very well represented in The Grove and in the stands of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the season opener. Enthusiasm is sky-high for the program with new head coach Jon Sumrall and his staff in place, plus a veteran team that is determined to turn things around after a few dismal seasons.

“We’ve got a new coach and we’re pretty excited about that,” Jason Bennett of Eufaula said.

Like many of the Troy faithful, it was Bennett’s first time visiting Ole Miss and he was taking in all the sights and sounds before the game.

“I’m a little bit overwhelmed at the amount of tents that are in this location,” Bennett said. “I’m having a ball walking around and seeing everybody … loving it.

“I understand the university sold 750 tickets and then we’ve got a couple of bus loads of students coming as well. My daughter (Betsy) is on the SGA and I know she has a bus load of students coming with her.”

Steve Grice of Troy was on the faculty at Troy for 25 years before recently retiring and was also making his first visit to The Grove. He wore a white Troy jersey with Trojans across the front.

“I’ve never been here before and have been looking forward to it,” Grice said. “My wife’s sorority set up these tents and we brought all the food and the flags … we’re really excited about it.

“We always go to the bowl games when we go and will pick and choose some of the away games. I’m seeing everybody that I graduated with back in the 80s … it’s just neat to see them come from all over the place.

“Three of my four children graduated from Troy and they’re here, and my grandchildren, wearing the Trojan cheerleader shirts, are right there,” he added, pointing in their direction.

Several hours before kickoff, Terry and Dorothy Thomas of Childersburg walked near the stadium, each wearing a Troy jersey with the No. 36 on the front. Their son, Terry Thomas, is a redshirt freshman linebacker who also works on the special teams.

“We’re excited,” Mrs. Thomas said. “This is the first time he’s travelled with them. There’s nothing like the excitement to see your baby out there.”

The Troy fans took up one whole section in the stadium and part of another in showing support throughout the game.

Troy athletics director Brent Jones was appreciative.

“This is the most tickets we’ve ever sold to an away game,” Jones said. “We’ve had great crowds at Clemson, great crowds at LSU and around the south, and this is the most … over 1,000. Then with the player pass list, we probably have about 1,500 fans that came just directly from us. We’re estimating another 500 to 1,000 who purchased tickets online and through Ole Miss. So you’re looking at about 2,000 to 2,500 here.

“Prior to the game I spent about two hours in The Grove … six tents put together. The actual tailgate was supposed to start at 1, I got there at noon and about 500 people had already beaten me there. Everybody is excited about the team as well as the energy that Coach Sumrall has brought.”

Those fans didn’t have a lot to cheer about on Saturday in what ended up being a 28-10 loss to the No. 21-ranked Rebels, but no doubt they are in the corner of this football team and the new coaching staff.

Such support is not only meaningful, but necessary for the Troy football program to continue its progression to where it ultimately wants to be.