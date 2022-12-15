Jon Johnson column: Troy Trojans football has reason to celebrate in Orlando

ORLANDO – There was plenty of reason for celebration and smiles Thursday afternoon among the Troy football players a day before they do battle against UTSA in the Cure Bowl.

Linebacker Carlton Martial, the all-time career tackles leader in college football, wore one of the biggest smiles and for good reason after finding out in a team meeting shortly before a pep rally that he earned an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl in his hometown of Mobile.

“When they announced it, a rush of excitement just hit my entire body,” Martial said. “I kind of froze a little bit.”

Why it took Senior Bowl officials so long to extend an invitation to Martial is mind-boggling, but it’s certainly good to know he will be able to display his talents one final time in his hometown before having a chance in the professional ranks.

“It still hasn’t really hit me it, but it’s amazing,” Martial continued. “A lot of them (teammates) started hitting my head,” he added of the excitement they showed him.

It's been a special week for a Troy football team which exceeded the expectations of most this season in winning the Sun Belt Conference championship in Jon Sumrall's first year as head coach and compiling an 11-2 record.

Having a chance to finish it off with a bowl match-up of two nationally-ranked teams is icing on the cake and the team has taken advantage of the opportunity. Four days of practice in Orlando have been mixed with fun, such as going to the amusement park of Universal Studios and attending an Orlando Magic basketball game.

“Being at the parks I kind of felt like a little kid again,” Martial said. “It was my first time at Universal. The rides are, ‘Wow.’”

There was also plenty of interaction between both teams. On Thursday afternoon, they came together in a U.S. Hunger Project food-packing event – the players filling bags of rice and then packing them in boxes to be sent to those in need. As that was taking place, bands of both teams played and cheerleaders cheered in what was a fun, and festive time.

But the most significant event of the day came shortly thereafter when a graduation ceremony was held for players, support personnel and several band members.

You see, Friday morning more than 800 graduates will walk across the stage in Troy to acknowledge receiving their degrees. For the graduates on the football trip – 19 members of the football team and two members of the Sound of the South band – their special ceremony came a day early.

“The graduation ceremony takes place many miles from the campus in which you spent your academic career at Troy, yet it’s our hope that this unique graduation ceremony accentuates one aspect of this university that you’ll always carry with you,” Troy play-by-play announcer Barry McKnight said to the crowd gathered as the graduates prepared to be honored.

“Anywhere there are Troy Trojans present, regardless of number, or whether on campus or in Orlando … or anywhere … anywhere there are Troy Trojans present, you are Troy Trojans one and all."

Troy Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., then addressed those present.

“I welcome you to a very special day … a day that we often say is the most important day of the year,” Dr. Hawkins said. “Not only is that occurring today, but it will occur in the morning in Troy with 850 graduates across the stage. I congratulate you on what you’re achieving today.”

As mentioned earlier, players – such as Dothan’s A.J. Pierce – weren’t the only ones being honored as graduates.

Trey Page, a graduate assistant on the team who works with strength and conditioning and played as a receiver at Troy from 2011-2015 has earned his second master’s degree. The Birmingham native was coaching high school football in Florida when Sumrall came aboard and invited him to join the staff. Sumrall was an assistant at Troy when Page was a player.

Page’s parents, Alice and Thurmon Page, beamed with pride as they talked about their son and his achievements at Troy and beyond.

“Very proud,” the father said with a sparkle in his eyes.

It was easy to see the Page family and the many other Troy faithful in attendance on Thursday being super proud of not only what the team has accomplished on the football field, but also of how they carry themselves with dignity off of it.

But back to what Troy is ultimately in Orlando for – to win a football game.

Hawkins had a few parting words for the team before the crowd dispersed.

“You have another race and that will be with the Roadrunners of the University of Texas-San Antonio,” Dr. Hawkins said. “I know that we will win that race, because I know what you are made of. You’re made of the best of the best and we are so very proud of you.”

Martial says the team is certainly ready.

“The guys know it’s really a business trip,” Martial said. “We had time to relax earlier in the week, but as it got closer to the game day we tried to lock in and make sure everybody is on the same page. After the last two practices, we’re ready.”