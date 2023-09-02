TROY – Kimani Vidal set a new single-game rushing record with 248 yards during Troy’s 48-30 opening-season win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

He accomplished the feat with 11:09 left on a 4-yard run before coming out for the rest of the game, breaking the record set by current Houston Academy head football coach Eddie Brundidge, who rushed for 244 yards against Valdosta State in 1984.

Brundidge was watching the game from home on Saturday night.

“I think he had like 175 in the third quarter and I thought, ‘Shoot, this thing will probably get broke tonight if he’s that close,’” Brundidge told the Dothan Eagle by phone. “I am truly proud and happy for him. That’s a big milestone for him in his career. I’m fortunate that it stood for so long and glad to be able to see the man who broke it.”

Vidal came just two yards shy of tying the mark a year ago in a home game against Louisiana-Monroe.

“Last year I got real close and it feels really good that I was able to have the opportunity again,” Vidal said.

Vidal said it wasn’t necessarily a goal of his going into the season to break the mark.

“Not really, I just focus on doing my best like Coach (Jon) Sumrall said and it just happened the result to be that,” Vidal said.

Sumrall was certainly impressed with the performance of the running back.

“I’m really proud of Kimani Vidal … what a day by him,” Troy's head coach said. “To set the school rushing record at a school like this is very impressive.

“A lot of his runs he made we had unblocked, free hitters that could have been TFLs (tackles for loss) and the next thing you know he’s ripping off 8, 10, 12-yard gains, so really happy for him. I’m not surprised at all … he’s probably the hardest-working guy in our program. Guys that work as hard as he does and are very talented, usually play really well.”

Vidal had 121 yards on just five carries before the end of the first quarter, which included runs of 59 and 51 yards. By halftime, he had 153 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Vidal also had a 45-yard reception to set up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Gunnar Watson to tight end Ethan Conner with just 12 seconds left before halftime to make it 31-20 in the Trojans’ favor going into halftime after SFA had dominated the second quarter.

He picked back up right where he left off in the second half, breaking loose on a 43-yard run on Troy’s fourth offensive play of the second half. The Trojans would get points on the drive with a 36-yard field goal by Scott Taylor Renfroe, a Pike Liberal Arts product.

Renfroe, a sophomore, was another bright spot in his debut as the starting placekicker. Besides the 36-yarder, Renfroe kicked one through from 29 yards out in the second quarter and was 5-of-5 on extra-point kicks.

“I’m very proud of S.T.,” Sumrall said of the kicker. “A local kid who loves Troy and is so proud to wear the T. To be very candid with you, when I got here in January of 2022, I didn’t know the future was going to hold him being the starting field goal kicker.

“The work he has put in to dedicate himself to his craft … just extremely proud of what he’s done and could not be happier for his success because it means so much to him. He’s probably the most improved player in our program from January 2022 to right now.”

It wasn’t all good for Troy in the opener by any means.

Troy was up 21-3 at the end of the first quarter, but SFA dominated much of the second quarter as the Trojans got a bit sloppy.

The miscues started when Watson fumbled after being hit by Tkai Loyd while trying to hand off to Vidal and SFA scored when Amad Murray picked up the loose ball and ran 37 yards for a touchdown, trimming Troy’s lead to 24-17 after the extra point kick midway through the second quarter. A 48-yard field goal by Chris Campos cut it to 24-20 with 36 seconds left to intermission before Troy’s late touchdown right before the break.

But the Trojans scored the first 10 points of the second half and never looked back.

MAKING THE PLAYS: Memphis transfer Asa Martin returned the opening kickoff 51 yards. Reddy Steward returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown.Ethan Conner had touchdown catches of 10 and 19 yards. Peyton Higgins caught a 32-yard pass in the third quarter.

NOTES AND STUFF: Defensive end T.J. Jackson, who was suspended during the preseason for a violation of team rules and recently reinstated, did not dress out for the opener. Troy scored on its first possession of the season, something it didn’t do all of last season. Steward now has three career interception returns for a touchdown, which ties the school record. Devonte Ross caught his first career TD for Troy in the third quarter on a 13-yard reception.

STATS LEADERS: Rushing: Kimani Vidal 248 yards on 25 attempts. Receiving: Ethan Conner 51 yards on four catches with two TDs. Passing: Gunnar Watson 14-of-22 for 199 yards and one interception with four TDs. Tackles: Keyshawn Swanson with six.

HOW THEY SCORED: Troy: Gunnar Watson to Ethan Conner 10-yard TD pass, PAT Scott Taylor Renfroe (12:28 1st qtr). Reddy Steward 45-yard INT return, PAT Renfroe (12:05 1st qtr). Watson to Jabre Barber 16-yard pass, PAT Renfroe (6:05 1st qtr). Renfroe 29-yard field goal (13:34 2nd qtr). Watson to Conner 19-yard catch, Renfroe PAT (:12 2nd qtr). Renfroe 36-yard FG (7:37 3rd qtr). Watson to Devonte Ross 13-yard catch (2:13 3rd qtr). Jarris Williams 3-yard, Renfroe PAT (4:45 4th qtr.)

SFA: Chris Campos 36-yard FG (6:43 1st qtr). Jerrell Wimbley 2-yard run, Campos PAT (8:47 2nd qtr). Amad Murray 37-yard fumble return, Campos PAT (7:38 2nd qtr). Campos 48-yard FG (:36 2nd qtr). Campos 49-yard FG (13:59 4th qtr.) Anthony Williams 18-yard run, Campos PAT (2:52 4th qtr.)

UP NEXT: Troy travels to Kansas State for a game to be televised on FS1 starting at 11 a.m.