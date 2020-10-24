Last-ditch effort comes up short for Troy

TROY – Two defensive touchdowns, a big fumble recovery and a valiant effort from back-up quarterback Jacob Free wasn’t quite enough as Troy fell to Georgia State 36-34 in Sun Belt Conference action on Saturday.
Appearing down and out in trailing 36-28 with under two minutes to play, Troy got new life when Kyle Nixon recovered a Georgia State fumble at the Panthers’ 47 after running back Destin Coates, who ran for 115 yards in the game, lost the ball after a hit by K.J. Robertson.
Free, who entered for an injured Gunnar Watson in the second quarter, engineered a final drive that took the Trojans into the end zone when he hit Reggie Todd on an 11-yard strike with 37 seconds left to pull within two. Todd had a monster game with eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.
After taking a timeout to set up a play on the 2-point try, Free threw long in the corner of the end zone way over the head of McClain.
“Nobody was really open, so I was going to give one of my bigger guys, Khalil McClain, on the outside a chance and I threw it too far and didn’t give him a chance like I should have,” Free said. “That’s really on me.”
Free, a 6-foot-5, 217-pound junior from Brantley who had previous stops at Vanderbilt and Northwest Mississippi Community College, completed 24 of 38 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two interceptions. Watson suffered an upper body injury after throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to McClain in the final minute of the opening quarter and his status was unknown after the game.
Even after missing the 2-point try, the Trojans almost pulled off an onside kick to stay alive.
The ensuing kick by Kyle Coale first appeared to be a success when Todd cradled the ball at the 45. But after a replay review, it was ruled the ball was touched by Troy player before it went the required 10 yards.
“The thing I was kind of excited about was they ruled our ball on the field, so I knew it would take a lot to overturn that call,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “So I got to believe there was a lot for them to do that. It’s part of it. We probably shouldn’t have ever been in that situation, but hopefully they got all of that right.”
Georgia State, which scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to erase a 21-13 halftime deficit, was then able to run the remaining clock out for the victory.
Troy drops to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Sun Belt, while Georgia State is now 2-2, 1-2 in league play.
“I thought there were a lot of things we could build from in that game,” Lindsey said. “We had a lot of guys step up on defense. This is going to be a long season and a grind and I think this team has something special about it and there are going to be a lot of opportunities for us on down the road.”
It was the Trojans’ defense that really kept Troy in the game.
Down 10-7 late in the first half, Troy got defensive touchdowns on back-to-back Georgia State possessions to completely change the momentum of the game.
Cornerback Reddy Steward picked off a Cornelious Brown pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to give Troy its first lead of the game at 14-10 following the PAT with 6:07 left in the half.
On the next possession, big defensive tackle Will Choloh rushed in off the right side and blindsided Brown, knocking the ball loose and into the hands of nose guard Shakel Brown, who took it the distance 21 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-10 with 5:29 left in the half.
Georgia State got a 31-yard field goal by Noel Ruiz right before halftime to make it a 21-13 score.
The Panthers struck first in the second half after rolling the dice on a fourth-and-2 play from the Troy 27 as Tucker Gregg took it around the right side in for a touchdown. The Panthers completed a pass on the try for 2 to tie it up, but were penalized for offensive pass interference to nullify the play. Ruiz then hit the long extra point kick to cut the lead to 21-20 with 9:02 to play in the third.
Georgia State took back the lead when Brown hit a wide open Roger Carter for a 36-yard touchdown pass with 6:05 left in the third quarter. The extra point kick was blocked to keep the score at 26-21 in favor of Georgia State.
Disaster struck on Troy’s next possession as Free was hit and fumbled and the Panthers recovered at the Trojans’ 7. A holding call on a first down run pushed the ball back to the 18.
On third-and-goal from the 13, Troy’s Jayden McDonald was whistled for an interference call in the end zone, setting up Georgia State at the 2. Brown took it in on a keeper with 4:24 to play in the quarter to make it 33-21 after the PAT.
On the first drive of the fourth quarter, a 35-yard completion from Free to McClain put the ball on the Panthers’ 12. After a pass interference call on second down put the ball on the 2, Free hit tight end A.J. Lewis for a touchdown to slice into the lead at 33-28 with 13:29 to play after the PAT.
Ruiz booted through a 37-yarder with 6:54 left to stretch the lead to 36-28.
On the ensuing possession, Free quickly led the Trojans to the Panthers’ 49 before being intercepted by Cameron Sims, who returned it 17 yards to the Troy 42.
But the Troy defense forced a three-and-out and the Trojans took back over at the 15 following a punt with 3:58 left. The Trojans drove to the GSU 40 and faced a fourth-and-4 with 2:21 left. Free, under heavy pressure, through incomplete and the Panthers took back over before Troy ultimately came up with the big fumble to have a chance down the stretch.
From the start of the game, Georgia State showed it would be tough to stop offensively.
Georgia State took the opening drive 75 yards in 11 plays to score when Brown connected with tight end Carter on a third-and-goal play from the 4. Ruiz booted the PAT for the early lead.
The Trojans, ineffective in their first couple of drives, finally got rolling late in the quarter. Watson connected with Marcus Rogers on a 2nd-and-23 situation for a 31-yard gain to the GSU 43.
Two plays later, Georgia State was whistled for pass interference call as Watson threw for Todd. Taking over at the 18, Watson connected with Tez Johnson for 8 yards and then hit McClain in stride for a touchdown pass with 58 seconds left in the opening quarter. Evan Legassey’s PAT tied it at 7-7.
Georgia State answered on the ensuing possession to drive down the field in setting up Ruiz for a 46-yard field goal, which he drilled with room to spare for a 10-7 lead before Troy got the defensive touchdowns to turn the momentum.
