Last-ditch effort comes up short for Troy

Even after missing the 2-point try, the Trojans almost pulled off an onside kick to stay alive.

The ensuing kick by Kyle Coale first appeared to be a success when Todd cradled the ball at the 45. But after a replay review, it was ruled the ball was touched by Troy player before it went the required 10 yards.

“The thing I was kind of excited about was they ruled our ball on the field, so I knew it would take a lot to overturn that call,” Troy coach Chip Lindsey said. “So I got to believe there was a lot for them to do that. It’s part of it. We probably shouldn’t have ever been in that situation, but hopefully they got all of that right.”

Georgia State, which scored the first three touchdowns of the second half to erase a 21-13 halftime deficit, was then able to run the remaining clock out for the victory.

Troy drops to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in the Sun Belt, while Georgia State is now 2-2, 1-2 in league play.

“I thought there were a lot of things we could build from in that game,” Lindsey said. “We had a lot of guys step up on defense. This is going to be a long season and a grind and I think this team has something special about it and there are going to be a lot of opportunities for us on down the road.”