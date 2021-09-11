Late surge for Troy comes up short against Liberty

TROY – Troy made a late surge but it was too little, too late as Liberty held on for a 21-13 victory at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.
Troy quarterback Taylor Powell hit tight end Deyunkrea Lewis over the middle on fourth-and-goal for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:10 to play to give the Trojans new life.
However, the extra point kick attempt by Brooks Buce was blocked, and the ensuing onsides kick was covered by Liberty with 58 seconds left to preserve the Flames victory.
Liberty’s Malik Willis showed why he’s considered one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation, throwing for 154 yards in completing 13 of 18 passes with two touchdowns and running for 93 yards on 20 carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
After Liberty had taken a 21-7 lead with 12:22 to play in the game, the Flames look poised to deliver the knockout blow when Alex Barbir lined up for a 33-yard field goal attempt. However, Dell Pettus burst through to block the kick and give Troy new hope at the Trojans' 36 with just under four minutes left.
The Trojans quickly drove down the field, the big play coming when Powell connected with Luke Whittemore on a 40-yard completion to the 1.
It took the Trojans four plays to punch it in from there.
Powell was knocked out of bounds for no gain running around the right side on first down and Kimani Vidal was stuffed for no gain on second down. On third down, Powell faked a handoff and rolled right, but was dropped for a 10-yard loss before hitting Lewis on the TD the next play.
Troy falls to 1-1, while Liberty improves to 2-0.
The Flames' offense had possession of the football 39 minutes in the game with a number of long drives, making it tough for Troy to mount a comeback or get any kind of rhythm going offensively.
Willis made some nice runs and throws under pressure, but Troy coach Chip Lindsey was overall pleased with how his defense stood up against the talented signal-caller
"Overall, I thought we executed very well," Lindsey said of the game plan against Willis. "I thought we did a decent job containing him most of the time. He's a hard guy to contain and is going to make his share of plays. You hold them to 21 points and that's pretty good, I think. Then obviously we've got to score some more points."
What started out in spectacular fashion for the Troy offense with a long touchdown drive on the first series of the game was short-lived as the Liberty defense kept the Trojans in check until the final scoring drive.
Troy was held to just 21 net yards of rushing in the game. Powell was 18-of-25 passing for 211 yards.
The Trojans often found themselves in second-and-long situations after running the football on first down, making it hard for the offense to sustain drives.
"For whatever reason we couldn't maintain our blocks up front," Lindsey said. "I'll have to look at the film to make sure what exactly was going on, but it just comes down to you've got to win the blocks up front. Sometimes we did, but a lot of times we didn't."
It was certainly a competitive game for three quarters as Liberty held a 14-7 lead at halftime in what was anybody’s game at that point.
After what was a defensive-oriented third quarter in which both offenses struggled to move the ball consistently under heavy pressure, the Flames went 90 yards in eight plays to pad their lead by 14 points following Willis’ TD run around right end with 12:22 left in the game on what was a 1st-and-goal play.
T.J. Green had several big runs in the scoring drive, which spanned 90 yards on eight plays. Green had back-to-back runs of 15 and 13 yards to set up the score from Willis.
After forcing a three-and-out on the Trojans’ next possession, Liberty went to work again and was in position to put the game away.
Willis converted a fourth-and-3 play from the Troy 32 when he first ran right, then reversed his course and scrambled five yards for a first down.
After Troy held, Barbir came on to try the field goal that was knocked away, ultimately giving Troy a bit of hope.
Troy opened the scoring in a most impressive fashion, going 75 yards in 13 plays on the first drive of the game to reach the end zone on a 6-yard run by B.J. Smith around left end. Smith ran the ball five times for 17 yards in the drive.
On the play before the touchdown, Powell scrambled out of the pocket and hit Whittemore with a 15-yard reception.
Liberty answered quickly as Willis hit a streaking Demario Douglas on a 32-yard touchdown pass to complete a 9-play, 75-yard drive with 4:29 to play in the opening quarter.
The Flames took their first lead of the game with 7:29 left in the second quarter, converting a fourth-and-goal situation at the 2 when Willis faked a handoff up the middle and then threw over the top to tight end Jerome Jackson for the score. Barbir added the PAT kick to make it 14-7 in what was a 13-play, 90-yard drive.
NOTES
Sack ‘em up: Defensive tackle Will Choloh had a career-high 2 1/2 sacks and four tackles for loss in the game. Choloh had recorded two sacks in a game twice before. He had eight tackles in the contest.
More tackles: T.J. Harris led Troy with 10 tackles and Del Pettus added nine for the Trojans.
Hot hand: Liberty quarterback Malik Willis completed his first 10 passes for 119 yards with two touchdowns before an incompletion with just more than three minutes left in the first half.
Helmets lost: Midway through the first quarter as Willis scrambled for a first down for Liberty, Troy’s Richard Jibunor chased him down from behind to make the tackle on a hard hit – jarring loose the helmets of both Willis and Jibunor. Both had to come out of the game for a play.
Special tribute: Several members of the Troy football team ran out onto the field before the game carrying flags representing the U.S. Military, including junior college transfer wide receiver Kyran Griffin-Isom, who served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps before playing college football. Of course, Griffin-Isom proudly carried the Marine flag as he entered the field.