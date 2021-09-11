Late surge for Troy comes up short against Liberty

The Trojans often found themselves in second-and-long situations after running the football on first down, making it hard for the offense to sustain drives.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"For whatever reason we couldn't maintain our blocks up front," Lindsey said. "I'll have to look at the film to make sure what exactly was going on, but it just comes down to you've got to win the blocks up front. Sometimes we did, but a lot of times we didn't."

It was certainly a competitive game for three quarters as Liberty held a 14-7 lead at halftime in what was anybody’s game at that point.

After what was a defensive-oriented third quarter in which both offenses struggled to move the ball consistently under heavy pressure, the Flames went 90 yards in eight plays to pad their lead by 14 points following Willis’ TD run around right end with 12:22 left in the game on what was a 1st-and-goal play.

T.J. Green had several big runs in the scoring drive, which spanned 90 yards on eight plays. Green had back-to-back runs of 15 and 13 yards to set up the score from Willis.

After forcing a three-and-out on the Trojans’ next possession, Liberty went to work again and was in position to put the game away.