Legassey field goal as time expires wins it for Troy

TROY – A week after missing three field goals and having an extra point kick blocked, Evan Legassey became the hero when he booted through a 47-yard field goal as time expired to lift Troy past Eastern Kentucky 31-29 on Saturday.
“I haven’t hit a game-winner, especially at this level,” Legassey said. “So I’ve always kind of went to bed thinking about, ‘Man, what’s it like to hit a game-winner?’
"I hit the game-winner and man, I wish I could tell you, because I kind of blacked out, you know? It was just a feeling you can’t really describe.”
Eastern Kentucky scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter – two short field goals and a 4-yard touchdown pass from Parker McKinney to Keyion Dixon with 21 seconds left - to take the lead. A try for two failed when McKinney threw high over the end zone, but the Colonels held a 29-28 lead.
“I mean, 21 seconds is what it was when they scored that touchdown and I said, ‘Well, it’s all going to rely on this kick return,’” Legassey said.
Reggie Todd did his job, returning the kick up the middle of the field before being tackled on the Troy 40.
From there, quarterback Gunnar Watson went to work and hit Kaylon Geiger across the middle to the 45 of EKU and Troy took a timeout with 7 seconds left. Watson then connected with Khalil McClain over the middle for 15 yards, and McClain alertly went to the ground to stop the clock with two seconds left. Troy then called a timeout to set up the field goal try.
“I hit one more ball in the net and I just ran out there,” Legassey said. “My contact wasn’t the best all game. I’ve been battling with like a bad rotating ball, but everything was going straight.
“In my position, it’s good when everything is going straight. Without over-thinking anything, I just did what I had been doing all game on every PAT - hit the ball straight.
“I knew I had the leg for plenty of kicks over 47 (yards), so I wasn’t stressing about kicking the ball harder or anything like that. I just hit the normal ball that I would always hit.”
Legassey said the support from his teammates and coaches this past week had him prepared. He also talked about his Christian faith.
“First and foremost all glory to God,” Legassey said. “He’s played a huge role in my life as of lately and none of this is possible without Him.
“They (coaches/teammates) had trust in me and I had trust in myself. We went into meetings (last week) after not such a great week for me, but they told me and patted me on my back and said, ‘You’re our kicker. You’re our guy.’”
Watson was plenty confident in his teammate.
“I knew he was going to make it,” Watson said. “He nailed it right down the middle.”
Lindsey was proud of his team battling back at the end, but knows the team has plenty of work to do going back into Sun Belt Conference play.
The Trojans improved to 3-1 overall and now face four straight Sun Belt games – hosting Georgia State next week followed by road games at Arkansas State and Georgia Southern before returning home against Coastal Carolina.
Eastern Kentucky, an FCS program, is now 1-4.
“Obviously we didn’t play our best, and I understand that,” Lindsey said. “I heard a lot of our leaders in our dressing room talking about going back to work tomorrow and refocusing.”
Watson had another solid performance in matching up against Eastern Kentucky standout Parker McKinney. Watson completed 26 of 38 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. McKinney completed 30 of 47 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
“I can’t say enough about Gunnar continuing to keep his poise in a tough situation when things weren’t going his way,” Lindsey said. “He made two big-time throws – one to Kaylon and one to Khalil there – really good job of him sitting in there and really responding.
“Khalil understanding to get down on the ground and understand that the clock was going to run out and be able to call a timeout. That’s a great job of executing the two-minute drill.”
Everything started out fine for the Trojans.
Troy scored on its opening drive when tight end A.J. Lewis took in a 16-yard scoring pass just a little more than two minutes into the game. Legassey kicked through the extra point.
Later in the quarter a nice 49-yard punt by Kyle Coale rolled to a stop on the Colonels’ 4-yard line, but two plays later McKinney connected with receiver Dixon for a 90-yard touchdown completion.
Troy quickly responded on its ensuing possession, going 60 yards in just eight plays in reaching the end zone on a 9-yard strike from Watson to McClain. Legassey’s PAT made it 14-7 with 3:22 left in the first quarter.
Eastern Kentucky came up with a big play in the final minute of the opening quarter when safety Kmare Carey picked off a pass at the Troy 21 and returned it to the 3.
But the Trojans’ defense came up big. Two straight running plays netted just a yard and then a quick screen pass on third down was stopped for no gain. The Colonels decided to go with a short field goal and Alexander Woznick drilled it through to make 14-10 with 13:37 to play in the second quarter.
The Colonels took their first lead of the game at the 4:49 mark of the second quarter when Alonzo Booth ran in from 12 yards out to culminate an impressive 85-yard, 14-play drive with 4:49 left before halftime. The PAT made it 17-14.
Troy answered with a quick 77-yard, 7-play drive to take back the lead at 21-17 when Kimani Vidal scored on a third-and-goal run from the 1. Vidal had 143 yards rushing on 13 carries in the game. A 23-yard pass from Watson to Geiger got the Trojans down to the 7 in setting up the touchdown run with 2:26 left before half. Geiger caught seven passes for 100 yards in the game.
On the opening drive of the second half, Eastern Kentucky moved the ball past midfield, but McKinney was picked off in the end zone by Terence Dunlap on a long pass attempt to halt the drive.
The Trojans then marched 80 yards in eight plays to reach the end zone when Watson connected with Todd on a 22-yard scoring strike. Legassey’s PAT made it 28-17 at the 9:35 mark of the third quarter.
A short Woznick field goal in the first minute of the fourth quarter pulled EKU within 28-20.
The Colonels then came up with a big play defensively on the ensuing series when Jamontez Woods fumbled after a short catch in the backfield and Eastern Kentucky’s Elijah Taylor recovered at the 50-yard line.
The Colonels appeared to have capitalized on the turnover when McKinney threw deep for Jacquez Jones, who made the catch around the 12 but then had the ball stripped by Dunlap. The ball then rolled loose into the end zone, and Jones rushed to recover. It was initially ruled a 35-yard touchdown, but after officials reviewed the replay, it was determined Jones didn’t have full possession of the ball before it was stripped. Eastern Kentucky then punted.
Eastern Kentucky got another big defensive play when Taylor picked of a screen pass at the Troy 30. A personal foul against the Trojans on the play moved the ball to the 15.
The Troy defense stiffened, however, and Eastern Kentucky settled for a 25-yard field goal by Woznik to cut the lead to 28-23 with still 5:50 left before the wild finish.
