Legassey field goal as time expires wins it for Troy

“I hit one more ball in the net and I just ran out there,” Legassey said. “My contact wasn’t the best all game. I’ve been battling with like a bad rotating ball, but everything was going straight.

“In my position, it’s good when everything is going straight. Without over-thinking anything, I just did what I had been doing all game on every PAT - hit the ball straight.

“I knew I had the leg for plenty of kicks over 47 (yards), so I wasn’t stressing about kicking the ball harder or anything like that. I just hit the normal ball that I would always hit.”

Legassey said the support from his teammates and coaches this past week had him prepared. He also talked about his Christian faith.

“First and foremost all glory to God,” Legassey said. “He’s played a huge role in my life as of lately and none of this is possible without Him.

“They (coaches/teammates) had trust in me and I had trust in myself. We went into meetings (last week) after not such a great week for me, but they told me and patted me on my back and said, ‘You’re our kicker. You’re our guy.’”

Watson was plenty confident in his teammate.