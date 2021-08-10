Lindsey encouraged about Troy practices despite weather issues

“We can win with either one of them. I wouldn’t say either one has really separated yet, but they’re both doing some good things.”

Though the scrimmage on Saturday could be big in who takes a step forward as the top QB, Lindsey will likely take more time to decide.

“I’ve never put a lot of stock in just one scrimmage,” Lindsey said. “I think scrimmages a lot of time depending on who they’re in there with and the O-line they’re with can kind of be misleading. So I try to give them the equal reps with the No. 1 offensive line. I think it’s important to do that.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a big scrimmage, but I don’t think it’s a make or break scrimmage yet.”

It’s a snap: It’s pretty much impossible to be perfect on a football field, but fifth-year long snapper Cameron Kaye has been.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kaye has not been charged with a bad snap during his Troy career – being on the mark with 430 total snaps for placekicking and punting over the past four seasons.

Earlier this week, he was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List, presented annually to the nation’s top long snapper.