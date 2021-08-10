Lindsey encouraged about Troy practices despite weather issues

TROY – For the second straight day rain and lightning interrupted Troy’s football practice, but coach Chip Lindsey has seen enough since camp began Friday to be plenty encouraged.
“I think the positives are we obviously have a more veteran team,” Lindsey said. “I feel like we’ve got more depth, especially up front on the O-line and D-line, and that’s huge.
“We’ve got good competition really around our entire team when you look at the number of bodies we’ve got.”
The Trojans practiced about an hour in Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday afternoon before bad weather entered the area. After a lengthy delay, work on the field was called off for the day.
On Monday, practice was completely washed out due to the same type weather conditions. The players will have Wednesday off as school begins before getting back to practice Thursday. The first scrimmage of preseason camp is scheduled for Saturday.
Of course all eyes are on the battle for the starting quarterback job between last year’s primary starter Gunnar Watson and Missouri transfer Taylor Powell.
Lindsey has confidence in both.
“You know what, Gunnar and Taylor both are very similar from the standpoint that they’re smart, they’re good decision-makers most of the time and they’re both very comfortable with the offense,” Lindsey said.
“We can win with either one of them. I wouldn’t say either one has really separated yet, but they’re both doing some good things.”
Though the scrimmage on Saturday could be big in who takes a step forward as the top QB, Lindsey will likely take more time to decide.
“I’ve never put a lot of stock in just one scrimmage,” Lindsey said. “I think scrimmages a lot of time depending on who they’re in there with and the O-line they’re with can kind of be misleading. So I try to give them the equal reps with the No. 1 offensive line. I think it’s important to do that.
“Don’t get me wrong, it’s a big scrimmage, but I don’t think it’s a make or break scrimmage yet.”
It’s a snap: It’s pretty much impossible to be perfect on a football field, but fifth-year long snapper Cameron Kaye has been.
Kaye has not been charged with a bad snap during his Troy career – being on the mark with 430 total snaps for placekicking and punting over the past four seasons.
Earlier this week, he was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List, presented annually to the nation’s top long snapper.
“It’s really awesome to be recognized for something like that,” Kaye said. “In this position, we really don’t get recognized a lot until we mess up. So it’s really rewarding when somebody takes notice of all the hard work we’ve been putting in.”
So what’s the secret of going without a bad snap?
“I’ve got a lot of guys who have been around me – a lot of good punters, holders, kickers – that really help me look as good as I do, you know?” Kaye said. “We work all of the time. We’ll go down about every day and snap during the summer and just try to keep the most consistent routine that we can.”
With the departure of punter and kickoff specialist Jack Martin, who transferred to Alabama this spring, and the graduation of Evan Legassey, last year’s placekicker, the starting kicking chores are wide open during preseason camp.
Troy has added a transfer placekicker in Georgia transfer Brooks Buce, aback-up for the Bulldogs last season, and a punter in UConn transfer Luke Magliozzi, an Australian who averaged 42.2 yards per punt two years ago. UConn didn’t field a football team last year due to COVID-19. Both will be juniors.
Also very much in the mix is Kyle Coale, a senior who was the starting punter to begin last season before Martin eventually won the job, and freshman placekicker/punter Scott Taylor Renfroe, a Pike Liberal Arts product.
“We’ve got a really good competition going at kicker,” Lindsey said. “I think all of them have shown flashes, but it’s too early to tell who’s separating right now.”
Lindsey said it is comforting to have Kaye in the lineup.
“I think we’ve got the best long snapper in the country in Cameron,” Lindsey said. “He is fantastic. He’ll snap in the NFL, I believe, for a long time. He’s big enough to go cover, too, which is good.”
Barrett on board: Former Auburn running back/defensive back Devan Barrett is officially now part of the Troy football team. Barrett announced last week he was planning to transfer to Troy. He’s arrived on campus and will likely begin practicing with the Trojans on Thursday or Friday if all of the official paper work for the transfer is completed.
Barrett, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, is expected to play in the secondary for Troy.
He will be reunited with Lindsey, who was the offensive coordinator at Auburn when Barrett signed.
“He can really run and he’s big, almost 200 pounds,” Lindsey said. “That creates more competition at the corner and we knew that’s an area we needed to improve.”