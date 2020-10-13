Lindsey impressed by improvement of Troy defense in limiting big plays

Putting up plenty of points in a 37-17 win over Texas State on Saturday was fine, but Troy coach Chip Lindsey seemed most pleased with the lack of points his defense allowed.
Two weeks after BYU poured 48 points on the Trojans, the defense looked much improved in the Sun Belt Conference opener.
Troy, 2-1 overall, 1-0 in league play, takes on Eastern Kentucky this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and the game can be watched on ESPN3.
“Two out of the three games we’ve played in, our defense has really done a nice job limiting explosive plays,” Lindsey said Tuesday during his weekly Zoom media conference. “I think that’s the key to playing good defense in this day and age with all of the good offenses out there – trying to limit the explosive plays and the ones that are short drives (time-wise).
“Those are things I think our defense has really focused on in the offseason – our staff and players have really bought into. Really, if everybody is doing their assignment, then make them drive the field and see what happens.
“I think we gave up a little over 200 yards in three and a half quarters. The last two drives I know we subbed some guys and they hit a few runs, but really pleased with how that unit played.”
Lindsey said defensive end John Hines and bandit linebacker Javon Solomon stood out on game film, along with steady linebackers Carlton Martial and K.J. Robertson.
“Both of those guys are extremely active and do a good job of really disrupting the offense,” Lindsey said of Hines and Solomon. “Carlton and K.J. as usual were really solid. K.J. played three positions – all three linebacker positions in the game – so that tells you how smart, what a good football player he is. He understands the game. He loves it and competes at a high level.”
Solomon said the team was determined to put the BYU loss behind and get better in the process.
“Even before the game you could just feel the energy and how pumped we were to play,” Solomon said. “I think we all took that (BYU) game into consideration, and instead of being more like a burden, it was a lesson.”
Lindsey was happy with the secondary as well.
“And then in the back end I was really pleased with Dell Pettus (strong safety) and O’Shai Fletcher (cornerback),” Lindsey said of the two sophomores. “O’Shai is a guy who is coming on and getting better and better and we need that. We need as much depth as we can get back there. He had to play last year probably before he was really ready.”
Not so special: What Lindsey wasn’t pleased with was the play of the special teams on Saturday.
“We really honestly probably didn’t play to our standard,” Lindsey said. “That’s something we’re going to work on today (Tuesday) at practice.
“We gave up a couple of kickoff returns that we’re not happy about and it really came down to not executing. We got out of our lane and didn’t attack it the right way.”
Starting placekicker Evan Legassey also had a PAT blocked and missed two field goal tries, though he did connect on a 45-yard field goal in the first half.
“Field goal and PAT was bad,” Lindsey said. “I mean, just no other way to say it – the combination of the snap, the hold and the kick at times. We’ve got to get some answers there, especially protecting those things, because we’re going to have games come down to a field goal or a PAT, so we’ve got to do a better job of that.
“We did down a punt on the 1-yard line which was an excellent job. Kyle Coale made a nice kick there. Then we also executed the surprise on-side (kick). Jack Martin did a really good job with that and we recovered it.”
A shout out: Lindsey wanted to thank all those who supported the Trojans on what was a rainy Saturday against Texas State.
“It’s the best atmosphere we’ve play in by far this year in what’s obviously an unusual year,” Lindsey said. “Our student section was loud, they were awesome and into the game. Our band, the Sound of the South, as usual was outstanding. I even had the other coach tell me that it was awesome, the pre-game stuff they were doing and playing. All those things go hand in hand in helping us win the football game.”
Players of the Week: Quarterback Gunnar Watson was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Week after completing 33 of 46 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns. He took those same honors in the Sun Belt weekly selections. Robertson at linebacker was the Defensive Player of the Week after making five solo tackles and two assists, with a pass breakup. Martin, the former Northview standout kicker, was named Special Teams Player of the Week after executing a successful onside kick.
