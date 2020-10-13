Lindsey impressed by improvement of Troy defense in limiting big plays

“We gave up a couple of kickoff returns that we’re not happy about and it really came down to not executing. We got out of our lane and didn’t attack it the right way.”

Starting placekicker Evan Legassey also had a PAT blocked and missed two field goal tries, though he did connect on a 45-yard field goal in the first half.

“Field goal and PAT was bad,” Lindsey said. “I mean, just no other way to say it – the combination of the snap, the hold and the kick at times. We’ve got to get some answers there, especially protecting those things, because we’re going to have games come down to a field goal or a PAT, so we’ve got to do a better job of that.

“We did down a punt on the 1-yard line which was an excellent job. Kyle Coale made a nice kick there. Then we also executed the surprise on-side (kick). Jack Martin did a really good job with that and we recovered it.”

A shout out: Lindsey wanted to thank all those who supported the Trojans on what was a rainy Saturday against Texas State.