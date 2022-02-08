Local players vying for time on Troy pitching staff

Some former Wiregrass high school baseball standouts will likely fill some key pitching roles for new Troy baseball coach Skylar Meade during the fast-approaching season.
Grayson Stewart (Providence Christian), Logan Ross (Opp), Matt Snell (G.W. Long) and Dawson Hamilton (Dothan) are among those vying for spots in the rotation led by Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Garrett Gainous of Cairo, Ga.
Stewart took a medical redshirt last season as a freshman while dealing with an arm injury but appears to be at full strength heading into this season.
“He’s a guy whose repertoire has probably improved as anybody and his velocity has been good,” Meade said. “Throughout the duration of the fall he was our hardest thrower fastball-wise. His breaking ball has improved a ton. He’s really developed a great change-up in the last two months and he’s a very competitive kid.
“We love the way he goes about his business. He could serve a lot of roles for us. What that is, I think the season will really dictate, but I believe he could relieve, close, or I think he could start with having a three-pitch repertoire and the way he’s such a good athlete. I’m really excited with what Grayson is doing.”
Snell, a sophomore, made 16 appearances last season in relief but is currently dealing with arm issues and his status going forward this season is unclear.
“It’s kind of been an on and off recurring thing, so he’s had to be start up, shut down a little bit,” Meade said. “Right now he’s on the mend; we’re trying to get him healthy. He probably certainly won’t be a part of it to start the year in terms of being able to perform, but we hope everything checks out well and he’ll be able to pitch as the year progresses.”
Ross transferred to Troy after an impressive sophomore season at Southern Union Community College, where he earned All-Conference honors.
“Logan is a guy who had a tremendous 2021 at the junior college level,” Meade said. “He had a really good fall, but got a little fatigued late, which I totally understand. He’s a guy that’s not incredibly physical, but he’s made a big effort in the weight room to improve on that.
“He threw really well on Saturday in our scrimmage. The guy’s ball has a ton of movement and his slider is much improved. We want to get his change-up back to being an elite pitch.
“He’s going to be asked to do a lot of things. I don’t know what that role is going to be yet, but he’s going to be a guy that’s going to need to pitch a lot of innings for us, and I think he will.”
Hamilton is a true freshman who Meade believes will develop well in time.
“He was a guy who had an arm injury in high school and his fall was a little bit up and down,” Meade said. “With his arm, we’ve had to be very careful with it, so he’s still going through his throwing protocols.
“He’s a kid that I think if he can master a little bit more command of his off-speed pitches … his fastball has decent life to it. It will definitely be interesting to see how he develops. I think he’s kind of on the backside of what we’ve got right now, but I hope he can continue to improve.”
Special delivery: Some fans got a surprise Monday as coaches and players from the team went door-to-door to present their season tickets to them.
“It was good for me to see some new people, but I think it was really cool for our players,” Meade said. “I think every single person who went out, including myself and other coaches on the staff, they got to meet some people they had yet to meet.
“I think it’s a good way to show our appreciation to all of those fans. They are important to us to be in the stadium and give us a home field advantage.”
Troy opens the season at home on Friday, Feb. 18 against Holy Cross. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.