Local players vying for time on Troy pitching staff

“He was a guy who had an arm injury in high school and his fall was a little bit up and down,” Meade said. “With his arm, we’ve had to be very careful with it, so he’s still going through his throwing protocols.

“He’s a kid that I think if he can master a little bit more command of his off-speed pitches … his fastball has decent life to it. It will definitely be interesting to see how he develops. I think he’s kind of on the backside of what we’ve got right now, but I hope he can continue to improve.”

Special delivery: Some fans got a surprise Monday as coaches and players from the team went door-to-door to present their season tickets to them.

“It was good for me to see some new people, but I think it was really cool for our players,” Meade said. “I think every single person who went out, including myself and other coaches on the staff, they got to meet some people they had yet to meet.

“I think it’s a good way to show our appreciation to all of those fans. They are important to us to be in the stadium and give us a home field advantage.”

Troy opens the season at home on Friday, Feb. 18 against Holy Cross. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.