TROY – Former Dothan High and current Troy University senior defensive lineman AJ Pierce was all smiles talking about his return to the football field for the start of fall practice after missing the spring, but then started groaning when he started cramping up at the end of the interview.

Such is the life of a college football player in the heat of the day as practices kick off around the country this week.

Pierce, who went through two surgery procedures during the offseason to correct upper body and lower body injuries, was back full speed Wednesday as the Trojans hit the practice field for the first time since the spring.

“I have been out since December after we played the bowl game … I haven’t really done any football … so it feels real good to be out here with the guys and just grinding together and stuff,” Pierce said after a two-hour practice session.

“My hip and my shoulder felt real good. I’m just tired – that’s probably the most thing – just from not being in it for so long.”

Pierce knows it will take a bit of time to get back in prime playing condition.

“Honestly for me it’s just keeping my conditioning up so that I can play longer,” Pierce said of his preseason goals. “The better your conditioning is usually they healthier you are, so that’s one of the biggest things I’m focusing on during this camp.”

Pierce is excited about the makeup of the Troy defensive front.

“Us being deep, it gives us an opportunity to go hard at all times,” Pierce said. “We’ve got four groups of guys, honestly, that we can roll in there and play good ball and it won’t be that much of a fall off from any group, so it’s really good.”

Another Dothan High product, junior Jabre Barber, is also back playing full speed at wide receiver after missing the final eight games last season due to an ankle injury. Barber did compete in the spring and appears 100 percent healthy. He’s sporting a new number this season, changing from No. 5 to No. 1.

“I used to have No. 1 in high school, so I just felt like that would be good,” Barber said.

Barber believes the Troy offense will be “very explosive” this season.

“I feel like we’re going to be way better than last year,” Barber said. “We’ve got outside receivers; we’ve got inside … just players making more plays all around.”

Among the newcomers at receiver who could make a splash is true freshman Mykel Johnson from Enterprise, who Barber has taken under his wings a bit. The two are similar in size – Barber at 5-10, 173 pounds and Johnson at 5-8, 175 – and have similar playing styles with their quickness and big-play potential.

“I already knew MJ a little bit, because he was at Enterprise,” Barber said. “It was big for me to just take him in and let him know, ‘this is the way we do it.’ He always comes to me about certain things, so I just let him know and keep him on page with what we do here.”

Troy coach Jon Sumrall said Johnson will be counted on this year as a freshman and compared him favorably to Barber.

“I talked to him (Johnson) about in the middle of the summer and I told him, ‘You’re not allowed to even think about redshirting,’” Sumrall said. “He’s playing. He’s kind of like a junior version of Jabre. A local kid who played a lot of running back in high school early, just like Jabre did; played some slot receiver, just like Jabre did.”

Johnson was a Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection as a senior after amassing 1,916 total yards (159.7 per game) with 19 touchdowns in rushing, receiving and kick and punt returns.

“Honestly, when we had a scholarship opening in January that we didn’t know was going to be open, I had watched MJs film from every week last season and at the end of the season, I thought, ‘Man, this looks like Jabre,’” Sumrall said. “I then I watched Jabre’s high school film, and I said, ‘This (Johnson) is Jabre.’ In our summer transition program we do a big brother program where every new player has an older player they are paired with. Well MJs big brother was Jabre.

“It’s really neat to see two local players, really talented and good young men in the same role. I think Jabre will help MJ. I have high expectations of what he can accomplish as a true freshman.”

Yet another former Dothan High receiver, Jarell Gordon, was a late addition to the roster as a walk-on. He was a senior at Dothan during the 2020 season.

“When I was a senior in high school, he (Gordon) was a junior,” Barber said. “He’s very fast and quick. He’s just got to get onto the offense and get on the program. I was telling him the plays and how we do things … the tempo and how you run this route. He was excited.”

T.J. Jackson suspended: One of the Trojans top defenders from a year ago, defensive end T.J. Jackson, has been suspended from the team indefinitely.

Adam Prendergast, Troy’s Associate Director of Athletics/Communications, read a statement concerning Jackson’s suspension to media members during the practice session: “Troy junior defensive end T.J. Jackson has been suspended indefinitely from all team activity due to a violation of team rules. Troy athletics will have no additional comment on Jackson or his status with Troy football.”

Last season, Jackson was named to the All-Sun Belt first team and was just one of 16 players nationally to record at least 14.5 tackles for loss along with eight sacks and two forced fumbles.