Martial breaks tackles record; Troy rallies for victory

TROY – Carlton Martial set the all-time tackles record, Troy fought from behind yet again and Army missed a 42-yard field goal try with 15 seconds left before the Trojans could claim a 10-9 win before a record crowd of 31,010 on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Martial became the all-time college football leader in tackles on the FBS level with 546 when he made a stop in the final minute of third quarter. It broke the mark of 545 held by Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle from 2002-2005.

“It’s crazy to think about … I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Martial said. “It might hit me later when I lay my head on the pillow. I’m at a loss for words.

“Honestly I’m proud of my team. Every guy on that team – they’re the reason I came back, not for this record or anything. We’re not done yet. We have, I like to say, four more games left.”

Martial needed 20 tackles to break the record coming into the game and had 17 by halftime. He ended up with 22 for the game. His previous high was 21 recorded in 2020 against Coastal Carolina. He moved into sole possession of second place late in the first quarter with his eighth tackle of the game.

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall was proud to see history made from someone he recruited back when he was an assistant at Troy.

“Unbelievable young man,” Sumrall said. “I knew he would be a good player; I didn’t know he’d be what he’s become. I don’t think anybody knew that.

“He’s had enough people his whole life telling him, ‘You’re not this, you’re not that.’ But all he is is a tackling machine who plays the game the right way who is a phenomenal teammate.”

The former walk-on from Mobile and undersized linebacker at 5-foot-9, 210 pounds, became the Sun Belt Conference all-time leader in tackles with 460 during the Marshall game on Sept. 24 when he recorded 18 stops during a 16-7 win.

Martial said the 17 tackles in the opening half Saturday was the most he’s had in a first half.

“It’s really a team effort,” Martial said. “You look back at it and Craig Slocum had 14 (in first half). It was 11 guys on the same page doing their job.”

Troy won for the seventh straight time, improving to 8-2. Army fell to 3-6.

In what’s become commonplace at times this year, it took another Troy comeback after the Trojans fell behind 9-0 by halftime.

“Probably a lot of people, including myself, are scratching their heads and a little bit frustrated at times,” Sumrall said of falling behind early. “I also think you see our team come out of the locker room with coaches making great adjustments and players take those adjustments and really use them the right way.

“That says a lot about our staff and even says more about our players to be adaptable to the situations that may come up. Our players and coaches do a good job of finding a way to be creative to get some positive things going in the second half.”

Troy got a 21-yard field goal by Brooks Buce with 4:54 left in the third quarter and then took its first lead on a 3-yard touchdown catch by Tez Johnson on a 4th-and-goal call with 8:04 left in the game. Buce made the all-important extra point for the lead.

The touchdown catch came a play after it appeared tight end AJ Lewis had caught a touchdown pass, but after a review, the initial ruling that he was out of bounds was upheld.

Army moved into Troy territory just past midfield on the next possession, but quarterback Tyhier Tyler was brought down by T.J. Jackson and Richard Jibunor for a 3-yard loss on a third down play and the Black Knights punted it back to the Trojans with 5:17 left.

Troy then put the ball in the hands of Kimani Vidal, who broke a couple of nice runs to gain first downs and keep the clock running. However on a play that would have been a 30-yard completion to Johnson, an illegal use of the hands call on a lineman backed the Trojans up and a punt would follow two plays later.

Army then mounted a drive all the way down to the 25 before a 42-yard field goal attempt by Quinn Maretzki went just wide right with 15 seconds remaining.

In the first half, Army dominated in outgaining the Trojans 232 yards to 40. Troy came out passing to begin the second half and got on the scoreboard on the opening series when Buce kicked through the short field goal for Troy’s first points.

A 23-yard pass completion from Watson to tight end Deyunkrea Lewis to the 3-yard line had Troy in business, but after Vidal was dropped for a loss and Watson threw two incompletions, the Trojans had to settle for the three points.

Troy had an excellent opportunity to take its first lead on the first series of the fourth quarter after Watson connected with RaJae’ Johnson for a 19-yard gain to the 9. But on 3rd-and-goal from the 8, Watson under heavy pressure threw one up for grabs that was intercepted in the end zone.

In what was a first half controlled by Army’s option rushing attack, the Black Knights scored on the first play of the second quarter when Tyler rushed in from 3 yards out to complete an 11-play, 48-yard drive. The extra point kick was missed, leaving the score at 6-0.

Army had the same situation on the first drive of the game, taking it all the way down to the 3 in 14 plays. But when Army went for it on 4th-and-1, Tyler dropped the snap and Buddha Jones recovered for the Trojans to halt the drive.

Both teams suffered fumbles on back-to-back plays midway through the second quarter. Troy wide receiver Tez Johnson fumbled on a reverse, but on the very next play, Army gave it right back to the Trojans on a fumble Dell Pettus recovered at the Troy 16.

Army increased its lead to 9-0 with just six seconds to play in the first half when Maretzski kicked through a 26-yard field goal.

Making the Plays

Dell Pettus recovered a fumble at the Trojans’ 16 to stop an Army drive; just one play after the Black Knights had recovered a Troy fumble…Safety Craig Slocum had a big day with 17 tackles…Tez Johnson had six catches for 75 yards…Vidal rushed for 72 yards on 13 attempts.

Evaluation

Troy’s defense was pushed around a bit in the first half by the strong rushing attack by Army, but regrouped after intermission and finished strong. After a dismal first half by the offense, the unit played much better in the second half as Watson made some nice passes in the clutch. Special teams were solid once again. Not a great performance, but certainly a nice out-of-conference victory in front of a huge crowd.

Up Next

Troy is back at The Vet next Saturday to host Louisiana-Monroe. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. in what is the last regular-season home game.

Army 0 9 0 0 — 9 Troy 0 0 3 7 — 10 Second Quarter ARMY_Tyler 3 run (kick failed), 14:57. ARMY_FG Maretzki 26, :06. Third Quarter TROY_FG Buce 21, 10:06. Fourth Quarter TROY_T.Johnson 3 pass from Watson (Buce kick), 8:04. <&rule>ARMY TROYFirst downs 20 15Total Net Yards 357 294Rushes-yards 62-275 22-72Passing 82 222Punt Returns 1-7 0-0Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-29Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0Comp-Att-Int 4-9-0 16-32-1Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 2-16Punts 5-29.0 4-43.25Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1Penalties-Yards 3-20 3-30Time of Possession 36:52 23:08 <&rule> INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS</&hrdp2> RUSHING_Army, Tyler 27-100, Riley 19-64, Marshall 4-61, Buchanan 6-31, Johnson 2-7, Bellan 1-4, Murphy 1-4, Reed 2-4. Troy, Vidal 13-72, Billingsley 3-12, J.Williams 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Watson 3-(minus 7), T.Johnson 1-(minus 8). PASSING_Army, Tyler 2-5-0-52, J.Jones 2-4-0-30. Troy, Watson 16-32-1-222. RECEIVING_Army, Murphy 2-22, Lingenfelter 1-36, Alston 1-24. Troy, T.Johnson 7-105, R.Johnson 2-28, D.Lewis 2-28, Vidal 2-22, Stoudemire 1-20, D.Ross 1-10, Ollendieck 1-9. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Army, Maretzki 42.