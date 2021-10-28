McCall leads No. 24 Coastal Carolina to 35-28 win over Troy

The Chanticleers didn't have a first down on its first two possessions — Coastal had scored on its opening drive in all its games this season — and were trailing 7-0 when McCall got going.

There was a scary moment for McCall, who entered as the nation's best in completion percentage (77.3%) coming in. He went down to a knee after taking a hit on a run, then went to the turf as he tried to jog to the sidelines.

McCall went into the medical tent for a few moments, but was back in on the Chanticleers' next series.

Heiligh had five catches for 116 yards, his fifth game this season reaching the century mark. Chanticleers tailback Shermari Jones had touchdown runs of four and 54 yards.

Kimani Vidal finished with a game-high 142 yards rushing for the Trojans.

THE TAKEAWAY

Troy: The Trojans put a couple of scares into Coastal, but didn't have the staying power on defense to keep the potent Chants off the scoreboard.