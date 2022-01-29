Miles has big night in leading Troy past South Alabama

TROY – Turnabout is fair play, in this case Troy getting a determined 77-68 win over South Alabama, boosted by the 22 points of point guard Duke Miles in the rematch of the two rivals on Saturday night before an enthusiastic crowd of 4,556 in Trojan Arena.
The Trojans were up 20 at 61-41 with 6:17 left before South Alabama mounted a rally down the stretch that got the Jaguars as close as 65-56 with 3:10 left before the Trojans wrapped up the victory.
Two nights ago, the Jaguars won 82-63 in Mobile, making Round 2 a crucial game for a Troy team which had lost two straight Sun Belt Conference games going into the contest.
“The fans were tremendous,” Troy coach Scott Cross said of the crowd, which was the third largest in program history. “This is what as a coach you want to build; what you want to see in here. I would think that the fans had a great time because it was an exciting game.
“We eventually want to get to the point where it’s like that every single night. I know we have to do our part – we have to win basketball games.”
Troy improved to 14-7 overall and 4-4 in Sun Belt play.
South Alabama, which had won five straight, is now 15-6 overall, 5-3 in league play.
The Trojans were playing without starting point guard Duke Deen, who was in uniform but wearing a protective boot on his left foot due to a toe injury suffered during the game Thursday. In his absence, Troy got a huge lift from Miles, who started in his place.
Miles was 5-of-10 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, and was 9-of-10 at the free throw line, hitting 8-of-9 in the final 2:40 of the game. Miles also had seven assists and four rebounds while directing the offense.
“I just had to step in and lead the team,” Miles said. “I knew I could go in and make some big shots and get us going early.”
Cross said Deen couldn’t practice Friday due to the injury and had a feeling at that point the guard would likely be out for the game, which ultimately led the way to Miles’ big performance.
“We knew Duke has this in him,” Cross said. “Unfortunately, he’s just missed a lot of time with different illnesses and injuries, but he’s one of the best players in the conference in my opinion.”
Troy also got a big performance from Zay Williams with 13 points. He had two thunderous dunks in the opening minutes of the game, knocked down a 3-pointer, was 4-of-4 at the free throw line during the game along with hauling in nine rebounds.
“He did a great job on the boards and that first dunk he had at the beginning of the first half really set the tone and a momentum-builder for our guys,” Cross said. “Zay is super, super talented. He can score inside, outside; he’s a great rebounder and great defender. He does just about everything.”
Big forward Efe Odigie, who was plagued by foul trouble two nights ago in scoring just four points, tallied 12 on Saturday and had a team-high 15 rebounds.
Troy dominated the backboards, pulling down 44 as compared to the Jaguars getting 28.
Guard Kieffer Punter also scored 12 to give the Trojans a lift coming off the bench.
South Alabama was led in scoring by guards Charles Manning Jr. and Jay Jay Chandler, who each scored 20. Javon Franklin, a transfer from Auburn, scored 13 and had 11 rebounds.
Troy led 31-22 at halftime and pushed the lead out to 42-27 after Desmond Williams and Punter each connected on 3-pointers from the corner and Punter scored down low during an 8-0 run by the Trojans. It was Williams’ first basket after going scoreless in the previous three games. Williams didn’t stop there as he hit two more 3-pointers in tallying nine points in the game.
South Alabama had a quick 7-0 run to cut the lead to 44-36 before Troy followed with an 11-0 scoring spree. The run started on a turnaround shot for a basket by Odigie, followed by a 3-pointer by Miles, a layup by Punter and a putback by Odigie to push the lead out to 55-36 with less than eight minutes left.
But South Alabama wasn’t through and pulled within 61-50 with 4:24 left after Chandler knocked down two free throws. Zay Williams answered what was a 9-0 Jaguars’ run with a dunk on the Trojans end.
South Alabama, however, kept fighting and was within 65-56 with just more than three minutes remaining after a 3-pointer by Manning before Troy wrapped up the victory.
Troy returns to the court Thursday at Georgia State, followed by a game at Georgia Southern next Saturday.
