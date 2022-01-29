Miles has big night in leading Troy past South Alabama

“He did a great job on the boards and that first dunk he had at the beginning of the first half really set the tone and a momentum-builder for our guys,” Cross said. “Zay is super, super talented. He can score inside, outside; he’s a great rebounder and great defender. He does just about everything.”

Big forward Efe Odigie, who was plagued by foul trouble two nights ago in scoring just four points, tallied 12 on Saturday and had a team-high 15 rebounds.

Troy dominated the backboards, pulling down 44 as compared to the Jaguars getting 28.

Guard Kieffer Punter also scored 12 to give the Trojans a lift coming off the bench.

South Alabama was led in scoring by guards Charles Manning Jr. and Jay Jay Chandler, who each scored 20. Javon Franklin, a transfer from Auburn, scored 13 and had 11 rebounds.

Troy led 31-22 at halftime and pushed the lead out to 42-27 after Desmond Williams and Punter each connected on 3-pointers from the corner and Punter scored down low during an 8-0 run by the Trojans. It was Williams’ first basket after going scoreless in the previous three games. Williams didn’t stop there as he hit two more 3-pointers in tallying nine points in the game.