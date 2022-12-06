National Coach of the Year finalist Troy's Jon Sumrall hits the recruiting trail with momentum

Troy football coach Jon Sumrall, who was named Tuesday one of eight finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year national award, is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week before returning back to campus to begin bowl practices.

Being able to go into homes of recruits as a conference champion and heading to a bowl game certainly has its pluses.

“Yeah, I think it makes recruiting and it makes attracting good players easier when you can show them success on the field,” Sumrall told the Dothan Eagle on Sunday before catching a flight to Dallas. “You don’t have to maybe project a vision as much.

“When we were trying to get guys to come to the program last year in late December and early January through the portal and things like that, we were selling a vision as much as anything.”

Troy enters the Cure Bowl matchup against UTSA on Dec. 16 in Orlando on a 10-game win streak and fresh off a Sun Belt Conference Championship Game victory over Coastal Carolina last Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans (11-2 overall, 8-1 Sun Belt) are ranked No. 23 nationally in the AP Top 25 and No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the final College Football Playoff rankings.

In his first year as head coach, Sumrall has totally flipped the script for a Troy football program which was coming off three straight losing seasons.

“Now, the vision has some actualization to it and we’re trying to carry on the momentum we’ve got to show this place does have a really high ceiling and we can be really good here,” Sumrall said. “We just need to reinforce what our roster is going to look like already in 2023 without adding guys and then we have a lot of guys to replace.

“When you think about Austin Stidham at left tackle and Carlton Martial at inside linebacker – just those two guys alone, think about the number of snaps those two guys have played the last five years, right?

“So it’s a lot of production and reliability that we’ve got to find a way to fill those voids.

“It helps us though, without question, coming off the kind of year we’ve just had from a regular season and conference standpoint.”

Sumrall and the rest of the Troy coaching staff will recruit through Thursday before returning to the practice field on Friday.

On Saturday afternoon at Trojan Arena, the football team will be recognized for their accomplishments this season in conjunction with the Trojans’ basketball doubleheader.

Sumrall will be in the arena rotunda from 3:45-4:45 to meet with fans and take pictures with the Sun Belt championship trophy. Troy Athletics will provide complimentary food and beverages for fans during this time.

The Troy women’s basketball team will host Mercer at 2 p.m., and the men play Tennessee Tech at 4:30 p.m. The entire football team will be recognized at halftime of the men’s game.

Fans can purchase general admission tickets for the doubleheader for only $5 by visiting TroyTrojans.com/tickets. Tickets to the Cure Bowl can be purchased by visiting TroyTrojans.com/CureBowl or call 334-670-3681 to purchase or for more information.