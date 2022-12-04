Nationally-ranked Troy Trojans bound for Cure Bowl in Orlando to take on UTSA

Fresh off a Sun Belt Conference championship, the Troy football team learned Sunday afternoon it is bound for the Cure Bowl in Orlando to take on Conference USA champion UTSA on Friday, Dec. 16, at Exploria Stadium starting at 2 p.m. CST.

And there was more good news as the Trojans broke into the national rankings for the first time since 2016 following its 45-26 win over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy (11-2) is ranked No. 24 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 24 in the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. It's only the second time in school history Troy has been nationally ranked.

UTSA (University of Texas at San Antonio) won the Conference USA Championship Game on Friday by beating North Texas 48-27 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Like Troy, the Roadrunners have a 10-game win streak and ran their record to 11-2 on the season.

USTA is ranked No. 25 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, No. 22 in both the Associated Press and USA Today AFCA Coaches rankings.

“It’s a really exciting destination from a bowl site standpoint for our players to be able to go play in Orlando, a city that’s got a lot of things to do entertainment-wise and really a good venue,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall told the Dothan Eagle during a phone interview Sunday.

“Geographically it’s close enough for our fans to make that trip. And then, the match-up piece I think is very exciting. Two conference champion teams; I think they’re both playing at a very high level right now. I think two of the better Group of Five teams.

“I have a lot of respect for what they’ve done the last few years. They’ve been as good as anybody in the Group of Five in college football record-wise the last two seasons.

“So they are a really good football team and I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for our guys to go measure themselves against a quality opponent.”

Sumrall met with the coaching staff early Sunday afternoon and then hit the road to recruit.

“We’ll recruit today really through Thursday off and on,” Sumrall said. “Our guys will lift and they’ll do some player-led things meeting-wise that are on their own that our leadership council will oversee that they’re in charge of as players.

“Everybody will come off the road Thursday night recruiting and Friday we’ll kind of have our first practice. It’s almost like having a bye week this week and then getting back into a game week.”

It will be a quick turnaround for the Trojans in playing what will be the first day of bowl games.

“It is a little bit new for me because I haven’t played this early of a bowl game in a long time, so schedule-wise a little bit challenging as far as dealing with recruiting and bowl prep all at the same time,” Sumrall said.

Star senior linebacker Carlton Martial said he celebrated the Sun Belt title Saturday night and is now excited about the opportunity to play in a bowl game.

“We all went to (linebacker) K.J. Robertson’s house as a team and just hung out and enjoyed each other’s company,” Martial said by phone Sunday. “It was nice just chilling with the guys.

“These past few years have been wild rides. To go through all that and then for it to end like this … that’s a bond you won’t ever be able to break, so I’m just grateful.”

Martial is now ready to get back to work.

“Actually our coach just texted us and said the USTA film is in, so we’re going to take a good look at them. We’re just excited to face a high-powered offense and go out there and showcase our defense and team again.

“We have 11 wins, but 12 is better than 11 the last time I checked, so we’re looking forward to this game.”

The Cure Bowl is considered the top bowl destination this season for both the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA and will mark the only match-up of conference champions in a bowl game.

“Congratulations to head coach Jon Sumrall and his team for a championship season,” Troy athletics director Brent Jones said. “We are beyond excited to celebrate our historic season at the Cure Bowl against a conference champion and ranked opponent in UTSA.

"This will be one of, if not the most, highly anticipated matchup of two Group of Five teams this bowl season. The Cure Bowl puts on a first-class event throughout the entire week for not only our team but also for our amazing fans who played an instrumental part in our success this season, especially in the Sun Belt Championship Game victory yesterday. We look forward to a great game and an amazing bowl experience.”

Ticket info: Trojan fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets directly through the Troy Ticket Office as all sales generated by Troy will financially support the athletic department. Fans and season ticket holders are asked to call the Troy Ticket Office at 334-670-3681 in order to be placed on the priority list.

Priority ticket requests may be made through the Troy Ticket Office until Wednesday, Dec. 7. Following that time, the Troy Ticket Office will begin seating and distributing priority tickets. Tickets are available in non-priority locations online now at Troy-Trojans.com/CureBowl. Additionally, fans may contact the Troy Ticket Office at 334-670-3681 for assistance with these tickets.