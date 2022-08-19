New addition of transfer QB Jarret Doege adds to intrigue of Troy scrimmage Saturday

Troy’s scrimmage slated for Saturday took an interesting twist with the announced addition of yet another transfer quarterback in Jarret Doege, who previously played at West Virginia before spending the spring and the beginning of fall camp at Western Kentucky.

Doege, the FBS active leader in career passing yards with 10,494 and passing touchdowns with 79, arrived on campus this week and practiced with the Trojans on Thursday.

It will mark the fourth college for Doege, who began his career at Bowling Green in 2017 and played two seasons there before transferring to West Virginia in 2019. He played just four games his first season at West Virginia, thus was able to be counting as a redshirt.

He was the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers for two seasons before leaving for Western Kentucky in January, where he was battling West Florida transfer Austin Reed for the starting position. He has one season of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Doege has played in 46 career games, completing 952-of-1,488 passes, averaging 228.13 yards per game. Last season for WVU, he completed 65 percent of his passes with 19 touchdowns and 234.5 yards per game.

“We’ve added a quarterback in really a unique situation,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said through a school release. “Jarret has played a lot of college football, and there is no substitution for that experience. So, bringing him in is about what our quarterback room looks like concerning experience more so than whether we like who we have.”

Doege enters an already crowded quarterback situation at Troy, joining junior Gunnar Watson, Utah transfer and redshirt freshman Peter Costelli, redshirt freshman Quayde Hawkins and true freshman Tucker Kilcrease.

“We love the young players in that room, and I believe all three of them have very bright futures and huge upsides,” Sumrall said. “When you look at Gunnar, who has played a lot of football in his own right, he has done some great things in training camp and stepped up as a leader.”

Watson, who has started on and off the past two seasons, was getting the majority of reps with the first team unit during the first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday. Costelli and Kilcrease were also getting plenty of reps with Hawkins still recovering from an ankle injury.

“We’re adding a very experienced piece to that room so that we can be prepared for a lot of different scenarios that could happen,” Sumrall said. “The young men in that room understand our situation, and the only quarterback who has played a college game was Gunnar Watson.

“I want to ensure that the other guys are fully prepared and ready when their number is called, so this provides everyone with a buffer.”

The scrimmage scheduled for this Saturday should go a long way in determining a depth chart with the season opener at Ole Miss just two weeks away.

“After this Saturday’s scrimmage, we’ll start to transition in the direction of Ole Miss,” Sumrall said. “We’ve been focused on Troy since the start of camp and who will be the guys we take to the game with us.

“There have been some calls that we like better against certain opponents we’ve worked in, but next week we’ll start to transition even more. It will still be some good on good, but in a game-week setup.”

The scrimmage will be held in Veterans Memorial Stadium as part of Fan Day, which begins at 11 a.m. Free Conecuh Dogs, drinks and signed posters from the football team will be available for fans, who are also invited to come on the field after the scrimmage to take photos with players.

“We’re excited to see our fans,” Sumrall said. “One of the greatest things about Troy University and Troy University football is we’ve got the best fan base in the Sun Belt Conference, and our players are excited about engaging and connecting with them Saturday.”