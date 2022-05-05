New Brockton football standout Kaden Cupp to attend Troy as recruited walk-on

Kaden Cupp made a name for himself as a standout quarterback at New Brockton and will try to do the same at Troy University, yet at a different position.

Cupp, who had a signing ceremony Thursday morning to attend Troy as a recruited walk-on, is expected to play slot receiver once arriving on campus in the summer.

“I’ve dedicated my whole life to this,” Cupp told the Dothan Eagle by phone. “Every decision was based off me coming to play college football. I know with my work ethic I can go up there and earn a spot.”

A four-year starter at quarterback for New Brockton, Cupp passed for 4,789 yards and 50 touchdowns and rushed for 2,131 yards and 20 touchdowns during his career.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder missed five games this past season after tearing a ligament in his right ankle during a practice session prior to the fourth game of the season, but has fully recovered.

Despite the injury, Cupp threw for 719 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 473 yards and six touchdowns as a senior.

Though he was leading the Gamecocks as a quarterback, he knew playing on the college level could likely mean a change in position.

“When the season ended and started going up on visits, a lot of the coaches told me I would be playing receiver, which I kind of understood,” Cupp said. “The whole time up until now, I started working on becoming a receiver.”

With a new staff in place, Troy came into the recruiting picture late for Cupp, who had been shown interest by Jacksonville State, South Alabama and some Division II schools.

After New Brockton head coach Zack Holmes and Troy tight ends coach Evan McKissack had some conversations, Cupp was invited to come up as a recruit during a Troy scrimmage this spring.

“One thing that stood out to me that coach McKissick said is they’re trying to change Troy football … they want to do something that hasn’t been done in a really long time at Troy,” Cupp said.

“I told him straight up that’s something I want to be a part of … something special. I kept in contact with the coaches and it just felt like home when I went. Then I got the opportunity to come and watch some more practices.”

Cupp said it was after attending his third practice session that he realized it was the place he wanted to be.

“When I got up there, the energy of the practice was amazing,” Cupp said. “The players that were there were so welcoming, coming up and asking me questions and talking to me about it.

“Then most of the coaches started to come up and introduce themselves because they were seeing me more. At that moment I knew it was getting closer and closer in time to make the decision and go there.

“Being 45 minutes away (from New Brockton) is close enough for family, but far enough away to get that college experience.”

Cupp will also be reunited with former New Brockton tight end Russell Weeks, who is a redshirt freshman on the Troy football team.

“He was my tight end my freshman and sophomore year,” Cupp said. “It’s awesome being linked up with him again.”

Cupp said the signing ceremony Thursday meant a lot.

“You have something that you’ve been dedicating your whole life to get to that moment to where you’re sitting there and have your teammates and friends and family around you … it’s awesome moment to do that,” Cupp said.