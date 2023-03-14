GeNew Troy defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato pointed to two things as the main drawing card for leaving Cincinnati and coming to south Alabama – the history of the Trojans’ football program and the current man in charge, head coach Jon Sumrall.

“No. 1, this is a great program in history and it’s something as even a kid growing up watching football, you always saw Troy on TV winning games that people would have said maybe they weren’t supposed to win,” Gasparato said last week following the team’s first spring practice.

“And then Coach Sumrall is the one for me. Talking to him – his culture, his philosophy, who he is as a person, how he relates to people. He’s going to value family, and my wife and my kids, and that’s something that’s very important to me.”

Gasparato spent the last two seasons at Louisville before accepting at job at Cincinnati, only to pack his bags and head to Troy once Sheil Wood left as the Trojans’ defensive coordinator in February to take on the same role at Tulane.

Gasparato and Wood played college football together at Wofford (2016-2017), have coached together at both Wofford and Army and remain close friends.

“Sheil was the defensive coordinator in 2017 and I coached the inside linebackers and he coached the safeties,” Gasparato said. “I went up to Army and I coached the safeties and he coached the inside linebackers.

“He talked all year about how much he loved it here and he really liked living down here. We’ve got a great connection and we still talk just about daily.”

While they have similar coaching styles, Gasparato will bring his own touch to the Trojans’ defense, which a year ago was one of the top units nationally. During a 12-2 season, Troy held eight of its last nine opponents below 20 points and ranked eighth in the FBS in scoring defense, 19th in yards allowed, 24th in rushing defense and 14th in passing efficiency defense and forced 27 turnovers.

“Coach Wood did a tremendous job implementing the foundation of the defense and the philosophy behind it, and so we share that,” Gasparato said. “But there are some little things that he’s done that make it unique; and there are some little things that I’ll do that will make it unique.

“No matter who’s here, every year you try to get better. You see what worked and what didn’t work … maybe what guys can and can’t do and try to play to their strengths a little bit. We’re going to evaluate what our team is this spring and get ready to go for the next phase.”

There is one thing that stood out immediately to Gasparato during the first spring practice.

“I think we’ve got a lot of team speed, and that’s not something you can hide,” Gasparato said. “We want guys who are going to chase the football.

“There’s one team in the country that can play harder than everybody else and that’s what we need to be. Generally, the team that wants to win the game finds a way to get it done at the end of the day.”

At Louisville, Gasparato coached the outside linebackers in 2022 and the safeties in 2021. He was hired to coach Cincinnati’s outside linebackers in 2023 before leaving for Troy.

Last season, Louisville led the country with 50 sacks and 3.85 sacks per game in addition to boasting the nation’s No. 11 scoring defense and No. 23 defense in yards allowed.

“I want us to be aggressive,” Gasparato said. “We’re going to talk, we’re going to run, we’re going to hit … those are the three non-negotiables we talked about as a defense.

“It’s just guys understanding what they’re supposed to do and not over-complicating it. We’ve got a great structure to where we have the ability to bring different rushers from different spots to create some confusion, and I’ll tell you what, we’ve got some pretty good guys up front who can get to the quarterback themselves.”

Gasparato already feels at home at Troy on and off the football field and is impressed with what Sumrall has in place.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve seen so far is the people, and the culture that Coach Sumrall has created here is incredible and it bleeds into the coaching staff and the players,” Gasparato said. “That’s what wins football games.”

He’s now ready to put his mark on the program.

“There are a lot of new guys on this defense,” Gasparato said. “It’s not the same team as last year, so there are going to be different guys in different spots, different rotations, and they’ve all got to earn it right now.”