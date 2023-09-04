New Troy center Eli Russ is well familiar with Kanas State, the Trojans’ upcoming opponent Saturday in a game to be televised nationally by FS1 starting at 11 a.m. in Manhattan, Kansas.

He’s hoping for better results than the last time he lined up against the Wildcats a year ago when Russ wore an Oklahoma State jersey.

“I played quite a bit last year at Kansas State and we didn’t do very hot, so hopefully this time is a little bit different,” said Russ, who transferred to Troy in January with three years of eligibility remaining.

A year ago, Kansas State took a 48-0 victory over Oklahoma State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium during a season in which the Wildcats went 10-4, which included beating TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Russ has some insight on the environment the Trojans will be entering.

“It’s a loud crowd; they sell out almost every game,” Russ said. “The student section is right next to you; the band is right next to you and they heckle you the whole game … they’re going to be right on top of us … but I think we’ll be ready.”

Kansas State, ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, is coming off a 45-0 opening win over Southeast Missouri State, an FCS school. Troy comes into the game following a 48-30 home win Saturday over Stephen F. Austin, also an FCS school.

Russ sees the game against Kansas State as a great opportunity for Troy to shine in front of a national TV audience.

“I think the biggest part of it is really just putting us on the map,” Russ said. “I think a lot of people kind of doubt Troy … they say we’re a little bit smaller school; we’re not as athletic as these big guys. I disagree with that. I think we work harder than almost anybody in the country.”

After watching film on a veteran Kansas State defensive front, Russ knows it will be a challenge.

“They’re big, they’re tough, they’re a lot more athletic than the guys we just played,” Russ said. “It’s going to be a battle, it’s going to be hard and we know that.

“We’ve got to get in that film room, we’ve got to take coaching … we almost have to be perfect. You can’t be perfect, but you almost have to be perfect when you walk into a place like Kansas State.

“We’re going to walk into a dogfight, but I think if we just stick to our scheme and stick to our game plan, take coaching and practice hard, I think we’ll have a pretty good chance.”

Russ was one of three new starters across the offensive front on Saturday along with Carson Burt at right tackle and Derrick Graham at left tackle. Left guard Grant Betts and right guard Daniel King were starters a year ago.

They helped pave the way for tailback Kimani Vidal to set a new single-game rushing record with 248 yards on 25 carries, breaking the mark set by Eddie Brundidge during a game against Valdosta State in 1984 when he ran for 244 yards.

“You know, I think we did OK,” Russ said of the performance of the line. “We broke the rushing record, so we did something right. There’s still a lot of stuff that we’ve got to fix … little tiny stuff … me and everybody across the board.

“Everybody has their little things they need to fix. We’ve been watching film since yesterday (Sunday) trying to fix those things and we’re going to go out today and just keep grinding.”

Vidal setting the record does give Russ and the linemen confidence. In all, the Trojans had 540 yards of total offense with 342 coming on the ground.

“It’s a big confidence boost, it really is, especially the first game of the season when you don’t know how well you’re going to work together,” Russ said. “We’ve been going against each other for a month now, and even then you don’t know how good you’re going to be when the game comes.

“I think we worked really well together on Saturday and I’m excited to see what happens this Saturday and a different place.”

He had no idea Vidal was approaching a record until being informed by offensive coordinator Joe Craddock.

“I think it was the third quarter and coach Craddock walked up to me and said, ‘Hey, he needs 22 more yards, let’s get it.’ I was like, ‘Alright, let’s roll … let’s get after it,’” Russ said.

“He (Vidal) made us look good is what really happened. He did all the work and we were just there watching him go. He’s a tough guy; an amazing guy.

“He’s a guy you want to work hard for and really want to block for and I think it’s going to carry out throughout the season. Hopefully we can break it again.”

Depth chart change: MJ (Mykel) Johnson, a freshman from Enterprise, wasn’t listed as a kick return starter on the depth chart released Monday like was the case for the opener, but Troy coach Jon Sumrall explained it was more about Johnson being a bit under the weather.

“MJ … nothing he did wrong,” Sumrall said. “He was a little bit under the weather on Saturday and he came in this morning and checked in and doesn’t feel 100 percent.

“I think he’s going to be available for the game, but just off of where he is today, not certain, so made that change this morning for practice purposes. We practice today and not sure he’s going to be available for practice, and so if he doesn’t practice at kickoff return, he’s not going to start at it.”

Jackson’s status unknown: Defensive end T.J. Jackson, who was suspended during the preseason for a violation of team rules but has since been reinstated on the team, didn’t dress out for the opener and his status remains a question mark.

“T.J. is with us,” Sumrall said on Monday. “You’ll find out Saturday whether he’s going to play or not.”