New Troy coach Sumrall continues to build his staff

“There will be a couple of hires that will come here probably shortly that I’m very familiar with and have worked with before. But we’re working through it and we’re going to hire the best people for our program and this place.”

It’s been a whirlwind month for Sumrall, who says he’ll always put the players first.

“The first goal I had honestly was to make sure our current players knew that we were going to put something in place that they could be a part of and be proud of,” Sumrall said. “I really came into this not trying to figure out how fast we could hire a staff; I came into this trying to figure out how can we make sure our current roster knew what we were about to ask of them that would help them to be successful.

“And on top of that, it was making sure we got the right coordinators in place on both sides of the ball, then making sure we were on track position-coach wise. Then really putting the calendar together in regards to what the next four to six months will look like in great detail, which I’ve put a lot of time on.

“And then the culture piece of things we’re going to do in this offseason to make sure our guys understand what the core values of our program are going to be and what our program is going to be built on.”