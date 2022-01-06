New Troy coach Sumrall continues to build his staff

New Troy football coach Jon Sumrall has retained three assistants from the previous staff in addition to the recent hires of offensive coordinator Joe Craddock from UAB and defensive coordinator Shiel Wood from Army.
“Those three are Bam Hardmon, who will continue to be here as the outside linebackers coach, Al Pogue will coach our corners and Gary Banks will continue to be our wide receivers coach here,” Sumrall said during a Zoom media conference Thursday.
“We’re close on finishing this thing up staff-wise. We’ve been very deliberate, thorough and detailed for a reason.
“We’re going to measure twice and cut once. I’m not trying to figure out if I can get this done overnight; I want to get it done right.”
Sumrall said the rest of the staff could be in place shortly.
“I think within the next week you’ll probably have a pretty good idea of where that’s headed,” Sumrall said. “The interest in joining this staff has been very, very high. A lot of guys with very impressive resumes and a lot of guys that are hungry and eager to be a part of what we’re doing.”
Sumrall, who was hired at Troy last month after serving the past two seasons as a defensive assistant at his alma mater of Kentucky, did a lot of the interview process for assistants while coaching during the Citrus Bowl week, which culminated with a 20-17 Kentucky win over Iowa last Saturday.
“I went back to coach in the game because I love the kids I got to coach in Kentucky,” Sumrall said. “I wanted to finish the job with them. The easy decision for me most definitely would have been me not coaching in that game and getting down here fulltime and not do two jobs for a little while. But it was the right decision to get to do that game and prepare with them."
There were certainly challenges with pulling the double-duty.
"It was very busy," Sumrall said. "It did not feel like a normal bowl game. A lot of times with a normal bowl game you’re going to practice and then have some family time and some activities in the afternoon.
“I was going to practice and then doing position-coach interviews on Zoom right after, so there was not a dull moment during the bowl week. But I’m grateful Troy gave me the opportunity to go back and finish the right way and I’m also grateful for coach (Mark) Stoops having me back to finish with the guys and getting to win number 10 at Kentucky and finish the season strong.”
In hiring Craddock and Wood, Sumrall filled the two most important assistant slots with coaches he has the utmost confidence in.
“I think they’re both ready to take Troy football to new heights,” Sumrall said. “When you go through this, there is an element of you hire some people maybe you know really well, some people you just know about, some people you coached against.
“There will be a couple of hires that will come here probably shortly that I’m very familiar with and have worked with before. But we’re working through it and we’re going to hire the best people for our program and this place.”
It’s been a whirlwind month for Sumrall, who says he’ll always put the players first.
“The first goal I had honestly was to make sure our current players knew that we were going to put something in place that they could be a part of and be proud of,” Sumrall said. “I really came into this not trying to figure out how fast we could hire a staff; I came into this trying to figure out how can we make sure our current roster knew what we were about to ask of them that would help them to be successful.
“And on top of that, it was making sure we got the right coordinators in place on both sides of the ball, then making sure we were on track position-coach wise. Then really putting the calendar together in regards to what the next four to six months will look like in great detail, which I’ve put a lot of time on.
“And then the culture piece of things we’re going to do in this offseason to make sure our guys understand what the core values of our program are going to be and what our program is going to be built on.”