New Troy coach Sumrall sets the bar high in return

Sumrall checked all the boxes Jones and the search committee were looking for in a new coach.

“I think coach Sumrall brings a lot of intangibles that we were looking for in characteristics – energy, passion, enthusiasm, connectivity – not only to the players, but with our fans as well,” Jones said.

“He’s considered to be one of the most dynamic recruiters in the South. He knows the state of Alabama extremely well, recruited there when he was at Ole Miss as well as the last three years at Kentucky.

“But one of the things that really set him apart was he wanted to be at Troy. He had a comprehensive plan and he’s been here when we had a tremendous amount of success, obviously three years here under Neal Brown when he as the assistant head coach.

“When we talked about rebuilding Troy back to the area and level where we wanted to, he could show that he’s already done that before.”

When the opportunity to interview for the Troy job opened after Chip Lindsey was fired with one game left in the season, Sumrall jumped at it despite being happy at his alma mater of Kentucky, where he was a linebacker during his playing days.