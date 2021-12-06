New Troy coach Sumrall sets the bar high in return

TROY – Jon Sumrall nodded in agreement countless times as Troy University chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., and athletics director Brent Jones spoke on the high expectations for the program during the introductory press conference of the Trojans’ new football coach Monday morning.
“At this place, football matters, and it always has,” Sumrall said later in the day. “I didn’t want to take a job that football was just kind of an afterthought, or being mediocre or average was the expectation. I want to be somewhere where being excellent is the expectation.
“Is the bar high? Yeah. I want to go chase it, though.”
Sumrall became Troy’s 23rd head football coach last Thursday evening when Jones called him with the job offer. The former Troy assistant (2015-2017) spent the last three years at the University of Kentucky as a linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.
“This place is special to me and my family, that’s why we’re here,” Sumrall said. “The people here are what made this place special the last time we were here, and I firmly believe the people here are going to make this place special again for our family, for our football team.”
Sumrall left Troy after the 2017 season and spent one year as linebackers coach at Ole Miss before moving on to Kentucky to coach under Mark Stoops.
Sumrall checked all the boxes Jones and the search committee were looking for in a new coach.
“I think coach Sumrall brings a lot of intangibles that we were looking for in characteristics – energy, passion, enthusiasm, connectivity – not only to the players, but with our fans as well,” Jones said.
“He’s considered to be one of the most dynamic recruiters in the South. He knows the state of Alabama extremely well, recruited there when he was at Ole Miss as well as the last three years at Kentucky.
“But one of the things that really set him apart was he wanted to be at Troy. He had a comprehensive plan and he’s been here when we had a tremendous amount of success, obviously three years here under Neal Brown when he as the assistant head coach.
“When we talked about rebuilding Troy back to the area and level where we wanted to, he could show that he’s already done that before.”
When the opportunity to interview for the Troy job opened after Chip Lindsey was fired with one game left in the season, Sumrall jumped at it despite being happy at his alma mater of Kentucky, where he was a linebacker during his playing days.
“I am so grateful for the last three years to watch Mark do it at the highest level of college football and do it in a way it has never been done in a place that’s not used to doing it that way,” Sumrall said of Kentucky's Stoops.
“I’ll never forget on the sidelines after time ran out after kicking Louisville’s butt and he said, ‘I love you. I don’t want you to go, but you’ve got to go get this job.’”
Thus Sumrall set the process in motion.
“At this place, success is expected and that’s what excites me,” Sumrall said of Troy. “The opportunity to develop young men, on and off the field, impact their lives and develop them in every part of their lives, is why I coach and that’s why we’re here and we’re excited about the opportunity to do it with an entire roster and not just on a side of the ball or a position group.”
Sumrall is described as a players’ coach by Hawkins and others.
“I can’t think of a more meaningful tribute than a coach to be known as a players’ coach,” Hawkins said. “That was coach Larry Blakeney, that was coach Neal Brown, that is what I’ve already heard from the players who played for Jon Sumrall – that’s how they regard him, a players’ coach.
“As we closed this process last week, we talked to coach Mark Stoops, the football coach at the University of Kentucky, and this is what coach Stoops said: ‘Jon Sumrall is a fantastic coach, he is a fantastic father, he is energetic, he’s than more than ready for an opportunity like this. And Jon knows Troy and knows an opportunity to win is big at Troy University.’”
Sumrall said being a player’s coach can mean many different things.
“Every decision I make is going to be about student athletes, first and foremost,” Sumrall said. ”Don’t get the misconception that being a player’s coach means purple skies and butterflies. Sometimes it means a hug; sometimes it means a kick in the butt. Sometimes it means a pat on the back; sometimes it means criticism, encouragement.
“Being a player’s coach means caring about the player more than yourself; that’s what a player’s coach does.”
He’s already looked over game film from the recently-completed Troy season and is eager to get to know the current players and find others through recruiting.
“I’ve looked through the scholarship numbers and evaluated sort of what our needs are already,” Sumrall said. “The most important part of the roster for me are the guys that are already here. The majority of our 2022 team is already in the building.
“Yeah we’re going to add some pieces. We’ve got five commitments who are staying on and we’ve got to add some pieces to supplement what is here to give us a chance to be competitive and win games.”
Sumrall will take his time in building a coaching staff.
“I think some people want to do it fast, but I’m probably going to be a bit more methodical,” Sumrall said. “It’s something you want to measure twice and cut once – you want to get it right. I’ve really learned a lot through mentors of mine who have been in the seat I’m now in.
“I think probably one of the greatest pieces of advice I’ve ever had was put the staff together that is the right staff for the place you are at and don’t worry about how fast it is.”
Sumrall said everything will be done with a great attention to detail.
“I will not ask our players to do anything that hasn’t been thought through,” Sumrall said. “I’m a firm believer that how you do anything, is how you do everything. I also believe better people make better players, so we’re going to be about the details in everything we do.
“We’re going to be tough, mentally and physically. Nobody is going to walk into our house and out-tough us. We’re going to be disciplined. We’re either going to have the pain of discipline or the pain of regret.”
Sumrall talked about his philosophies on the field.
“On defense, which is obviously my expertise, that and special teams, we’re going to be sound schematically and we’re going to play fast,” Sumrall said. “We’re going to play with effort and energy.
“Offensively we’re going to be physical and run the football, create explosive plays by taking shots down the field off our run game – playing with tempo, utilize shifts, formations and unbalanced shifts that make people have to adjust to us.
“Special teams we’re going to play special. We’ve got to win the hidden yardage. Our players have to understand the kicking game matters.”
The ultimate goal will be competing for championships.
“I’m not going to sit here and say we’re going to win (Sun Belt title) every year, but we’re going to compete for them,” Sumrall said. “That’s our standard … we want to be in the conference championship game. We want to be ranked in the Top 25. We want to sell out Veterans Memorial Stadium every time we play here.
“I’ve got the long term vision, but the short term plan we’ve got to get activated quickly.”