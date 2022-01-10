New Troy defensive coordinator Shiel Wood gets good vibes on arrival

It didn’t take long for new Troy defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, who spent the past two years coaching at Army, to get a good vibe about the school he was coming to work for and seeing for the first time as he drove into town last week.

“My first impression driving through is I came off 231 up the hill and the first building I saw was that new fitness center over on the left and then across the street you could see the end zone of the football stadium,” Wood said.

“So that was my first look at campus and I was impressed. I kind of just circled around campus and it’s obvious they’ve done a phenomenal job with the campus. I like that fact that it’s a true campus community. I’ve worked at another school where you really couldn’t tell where the campus began and ended.

“The other impressive thing was the overall architectural theme where everything matched. You don’t often see that when you step on a college campus. It’s apparent here the leadership at Troy has been doing some phenomenal things, not only for the football and athletic facilities, but for the campus as a whole.”

More importantly, Wood was impressed by the vision new head football coach Jon Sumrall laid out before the hire was completed last month.