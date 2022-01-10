New Troy defensive coordinator Shiel Wood gets good vibes on arrival

It didn’t take long for new Troy defensive coordinator Shiel Wood, who spent the past two years coaching at Army, to get a good vibe about the school he was coming to work for and seeing for the first time as he drove into town last week.
“My first impression driving through is I came off 231 up the hill and the first building I saw was that new fitness center over on the left and then across the street you could see the end zone of the football stadium,” Wood said.
“So that was my first look at campus and I was impressed. I kind of just circled around campus and it’s obvious they’ve done a phenomenal job with the campus. I like that fact that it’s a true campus community. I’ve worked at another school where you really couldn’t tell where the campus began and ended.
“The other impressive thing was the overall architectural theme where everything matched. You don’t often see that when you step on a college campus. It’s apparent here the leadership at Troy has been doing some phenomenal things, not only for the football and athletic facilities, but for the campus as a whole.”
More importantly, Wood was impressed by the vision new head football coach Jon Sumrall laid out before the hire was completed last month.
“When coach Sumrall and I started this conversation and this process, it became apparent really quickly when talking to him that this was a great opportunity for me and my family,” Wood said. “Throughout this process, he’s just been phenomenal in terms of his vision and the way he’s gone about everything I’ve been involved with so far … just trying to do things the right way and being thoughtful and deliberate in how he’s started to structure this whole process.”
Wood is a native of Spartanburg, S.C., who played at Wofford College and spent eight years as an assistant there before stints at Georgia Tech (2018), Georgia State (2019) and Army, where he served as co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach this past season after coaching linebackers in 2020.
Army went 9-4 this past season and defeated Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl. Army ranked 17th nationally, holding opponents to just 328.4 yards per game, 36th allowing just 22.3 points per game and 17th allowing only 117.2 yards per game on the ground.
“He has a great grasp of the southeast region being from South Carolina and having coached twice in the state of Georgia at Georgia State and Georgia Tech,” Sumrall said. “Structurally, Shiel has done some things similar to what I’ve been a part of the last few years. There are some differences and I’m excited about some of those differences in allowing him to have freedom in running the stuff he’s been a part of.
“I think it will fit what we already have existing as a really good defense and just trying to figure out new and unique ways to continue to be multiple and attack people and keep them off balance and create negative plays.”
Wood believes working alongside Sumrall, who was a defensive assistant at Kentucky for the past three years prior to becoming the Troy coach, will be a beneficial.
“I’m excited as his defensive coordinator to have a guy sitting in his chair that I can rely on as a resource and that I can go to in working through issues and problems that we may have at different times and come up with solutions to help us to continue to be successful,” Wood said.
Troy was one of the top defenses in the Sun Belt last year and will return a veteran group on that side of the ball.
“We all understand that players make the plays; players make you look like you know what you’re doing from a coaching standpoint, even if you don’t a lot of times,” Wood said. “And so, when you’ve got guys who have gone out there and won football games, performed at a high level and you’re stepping into a situation where you have some guys that are experienced and done some really phenomenal things … those are all exciting things.”
The unquestionable leader of the defense is all-star linebacker Carlton Martial, who will be entering his senior season. The native of Mobile ranked sixth nationally with 10.5 tackles per game and ended the season with 127 tackles, just 17 shy of the all-time Sun Belt record.
“I didn’t know a ton about him prior to starting this process with coach Sumrall,” Wood said. “But as I started this process talking about the possibility of coming to Troy, one of the things I tried to do was research a lot of things about this program and obviously looking into the roster and the personnel that was here … just trying to familiarize myself with those guys.
“Obviously when you start doing that, his name pops up in a lot of searches that you do quite quickly. And then when you throw the tape on and look at a little bit of film, he’s definitely a guy that stands out.
“Not only that’s what is impressive to me is he’s got all of the accolades, all of the recognition that’s been well earned, but as you talk to people about him, the other thing that comes along rather quickly in that process is his character and work ethic. I’m looking forward to his leadership within our defense.”
