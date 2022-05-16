New Troy football coach Sumrall expected to add transfer QB

With just two quarterbacks on scholarship this spring – junior Gunnar Watson and redshirt freshman Quayde Hawkins – and another arriving this summer in true freshman and former Brantley star Tucker Kilcrease – new Troy football coach Jon Sumrall is looking to the transfer portal to add another one.

“You’ll see, I think, in the next few days probably an announcement of a quarterback that is going to be added to the roster, a kid that will be making a commitment,” Sumrall said. “It’s going to be a significant piece that we’re adding.”

Sumrall, along with men’s basketball coach Scott Cross and women’s basketball coach Chanda Rigby, were in Dothan at Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday as part of the Trojan Tour 2022.

Sumrall said the quarterback target he’s speaking of will be a college football transfer. Should he sign, he’d join Watson, Hawkins, Kilcrease and walk-on Will Carn in vying for the starting quarterback job.

“All the quarterbacks that are on our roster, or a signee like Tucker, they’ve all known we’re bringing in another guy in to add to the room,” Sumrall said. “You can’t play college ball with two or three scholarship quarterbacks.

“You’ve got to ideally have four. That’s sort of the number to where your roster has the right amount of depth. Sometimes you might carry five. We could add another one, but we have to at least add one.”

Watson and Hawkins appeared neck-and-neck during spring workouts in trying to win over the starting quarterback role. Kyle Toole, a redshirt freshman, entered the transfer portal in the spring.

“Gunnar, just through his game experience and maturity, operates at the line of scrimmage with some confidence right now that comes from having a bunch of game reps," Sumrall said.

“Quayde shows flashes and has a really strong arm … he shows flashes of doing some things that are really special. He’s just got to continue to get more reps so he can become more confident in how he operates within the offense.”

Sumrall isn’t just looking to add a quarterback to the roster.

“We’ll add a couple of O-linemen as we move forward that you’ll see coming and maybe a receiver,” Sumrall said. “There’s a DB we’ve been involved with, so there are some guys out there we’ve been in contact with. We’re just trying to figure out who fits us.”

The men's basketball program, coming off a 20-12 overall season and 10-6 mark in the Sun Belt, has lost six players to the transfer portal since the end of the season, including Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year Efe Odigie, a power forward, and sharp-shooting point guard Duke Deen.

However, Cross likes the nucleus that is returning and has also added transfer Aamer Muhammad, a scoring guard from Lubbock Christian, a Division II school.

“The guys that we have, if you’re asking me to rate one through 15, these guys are all top half in terms of character, intangibles and core values,” Cross said. “These guys that are returning I feel really, really good about.”

Cross will continue to look in the transfer portal to fill three spots on his roster and has a visit scheduled with a potential signee on Tuesday that the coach believes he has a good chance of securing.

“You’ve just got to adapt, really,” Cross said of dealing with the transfer portal. “I think the guys that are here really understand what we’re about; what we believe in.

“It will be a lot easier a transition for the newer guys because these guys are 100 percent bought in … there’s nobody who’s on the fence that’s returning. We’ll miss some of the size and back to the basket that Efe brought, but on the flip side, we’re excited about how we’re going to be able to play probably a little bit faster.”

Rigby has also added some recent signees for her program in former Coastal Carolina center Janeen Camp, who stands 6-foot-5, and true freshman guard Shaniah Nunn from Fairfield High. With the addition of Camp, along with some other prospects Rigby is currently recruiting, the Trojans could have a different look next season.

“I’ve been trying and trying and trying and this year I said I’m not going to accept anything less than that,” Rigby said of signing some bigger players with more height. “I mean, I don’t care how long it takes or how many stones we have to turn over, we were going to do that.

“And then of course we’re blessed because Janeen was in our conference. When we played them in the conference tournament, they were beating us until she got in foul trouble. We couldn’t get a rebound over her.

"When her name popped up in the transfer portal, I think I got a jump on everybody because I was so hungry to get a player like that.”

Rigby is just excited about Nunn.

“She was ranked the second best player in the state of Alabama this year,” Rigby said. “I personally think she’s the best player in the state of Alabama. She is wildly talented. I think she’s going to help us immediately.”