New Troy offensive coordinator Joe Craddock better prepared

New Troy offensive coordinator Joe Craddock believes taking a step back the last couple of years has him even better prepared for his upcoming duties.
The Chelsea native was the youngest offensive coordinator in college football when he was 29 at SMU (2015-2017) and then spent two years in that role at Arkansas before moving to UAB the last two years as the tight ends coach.
New Troy head coach Jon Sumrall announced the hiring of Craddock last month to oversee the Trojans’ offense.
“I told coach Sumrall that you’re getting the best Joe Craddock of my career just because of all of the things that I’ve learned,” Craddock said “I think in anything, if you’re not growing, you’re dying.
“I’ve just tried to grow myself in the role I was in at UAB every day and pour into the players and do the best I could do in being a sponge and soaking everything up. I truly believe that I’m ready for this again after taking a step back for a couple of years.”
Craddock was a college quarterback at Middle Tennessee and spent two seasons as offensive coordinator at his alma mater of Briarwood Christian High School to begin his coaching career. Following the 2011 season, he was hired at Clemson as an offensive player development coach for a year and then was given an on-field graduate assistant slot working with the quarterbacks through the 2014 season under offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
When Morris was named the SMU head coach in December of 2014, he brought along Craddock as his offensive coordinator for the next three years. When Morris became the Arkansas head coach in 2018, Craddock was hired to run the offense for the Razorbacks.
After Morris was fired from Arkansas following the 2019 season, Craddock surfaced at UAB to coach tight ends for head coach Bill Clark.
Sumrall likes the versatility Craddock brings to the table.
“He’s been an offensive coordinator at a high level, knows the game really well and has been a part of a couple of different systems,” Sumrall said. “I’m excited about his vision and plan of how to build an identity on offense.”
Craddock said the offense will be based around being physical.
“We’re going to be a spread-power team,” Craddock said. “We’re going to run the football. We’re going to be physical, we’re going to be violent within the rules and we’re going to knock people off the ball.
“We’re going to be explosive on offense. We’ve got to get our playmakers the football. The things we did when we were No. 8 in the country in offense at SMU are we found a way to get our playmakers the ball.”
At Troy, Craddock doesn’t believe it will be a rebuilding process.
“This is not a program that we are going to have to rebuild; this is a program that is missing a couple of pieces,” Craddock said. “That’s what I’ve been spending a lot of my time doing is trying to find those pieces.”
Though Gunnar Watson returns as the only quarterback on the roster with quality playing time, he will have to earn the spot like anyone else on the team.
“Every position is going to be wide open,” Craddock said. “This is a whole new staff and we’ve got create competition across the board at every position. That’s one thing that makes people better is someone behind them pushing them.
“I think not only at the quarterback position, but all of them are going to be in competition from the word go. With the quarterback room it will be no different. Everything matters; everything counts.
“When you go to class, the way you carry yourself, how you finish conditioning drills, how do you lead – all those things will be determined in how we decide who starts day one in the spring.”