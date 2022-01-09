New Troy offensive coordinator Joe Craddock better prepared

New Troy offensive coordinator Joe Craddock believes taking a step back the last couple of years has him even better prepared for his upcoming duties.

The Chelsea native was the youngest offensive coordinator in college football when he was 29 at SMU (2015-2017) and then spent two years in that role at Arkansas before moving to UAB the last two years as the tight ends coach.

New Troy head coach Jon Sumrall announced the hiring of Craddock last month to oversee the Trojans’ offense.

“I told coach Sumrall that you’re getting the best Joe Craddock of my career just because of all of the things that I’ve learned,” Craddock said “I think in anything, if you’re not growing, you’re dying.

“I’ve just tried to grow myself in the role I was in at UAB every day and pour into the players and do the best I could do in being a sponge and soaking everything up. I truly believe that I’m ready for this again after taking a step back for a couple of years.”