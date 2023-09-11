The relationship between Troy football coach Jon Sumrall and Kentucky transfer Chris Lewis began when the new Troy receiver was a sophomore at Pleasant Grove High School in north Alabama.

Sumrall, an assistant at Kentucky at the time, went to evaluate a linebacker, but it was Lewis who quickly gained his attention.

“I was at a spring practice and they were doing a live, one-on-one tackling drill,” Sumrall said on Monday. “I was there to watch a highly-touted recruited linebacker and Chris Lewis volunteered to go up against that linebacker as a receiver.

“And I was like, ‘Wow. Who is this tall, lanky kid that is calling this other guy out that’s a good player that’s a linebacker?’ So I wasn’t really there to evaluate Chris, initially, and he stood out – great length, good work ethic, great kid, very smart, good ball skills – and so got him to come to the University of Kentucky at the time. He had Notre Dame, Texas A&M and a lot of offers.”

Lewis was surprised by what he heard from Sumrall on that day.

“I really didn’t have any offers … the only offer I had at the time was Liberty,” Lewis said. “He just watched me practice and saw that I was one of the receivers that was always first in the drills … he just saw me being a team leader in the 10th grade.

“That day he came to me and told me, ‘I really didn’t come for you, but you caught my eye and I want to give you an offer today.’ With him being from an SEC school, I’m looking at him and like, ‘Huh?’ Usually when you get offers from someone, they’ll text you for several weeks and then you won’t hear from them again until like your senior year. But from that day he offered until my senior year, I heard from him like at least three or four times a week.”

Lewis, a 4-star recruit in high school, signed with Kentucky and saw action in four games in 2021 during his redshirt season and caught 22 passes, including a 20-yard touchdown pass against South Carolina, a year ago.

When he entered the transfer portal in December, Lewis wasn’t surprised to hear from Sumrall at Troy.

“When I decided I wanted to hit the portal, I knew he would be one of the first coaches … and he was … to contact me and I just knew from our previous relationship I could trust him,” Lewis said.

Sumrall did his homework before asking Lewis to come aboard.

“My relationship with Chris was very good and I called the guys at Kentucky and just made sure he was in good standing with how he was doing life there, and he was,” Sumrall said. “So we’re glad to have him here. I believe he’s on the right track to doing some good things. I think he’s got a high ceiling.”

Lewis, a 6-foot-4, 204-pounder, made two one-handed highlight reel catches during Troy’s 42-13 loss at Kansas State this past Saturday.

The first actually came after Lewis made a mistake on his route as he went high in the air to snag a pass to convert a 3rd-and-10.

“On that route, we were in a stack alignment and I was supposed to go towards the hash (mark) a little bit, but I kind of got hung up with the defender,” Lewis explained. “I knew I had missed my landmark and had messed up a little bit, so I just turned around and to see if he had thrown me the ball, or if the ball was anywhere in the air, because I was like, ‘I already messed up on my route; I’ve got to make something happen.’ I turned around to see the ball in the air and it was real high, so I just looked up and I was like, ‘It’s maybe not for me, but I’m going to go and get it.’”

Sumrall and others marveled at the catch.

“I was like, ‘Alright, I think he may have been two feet above the rim if we were playing basketball,’” Sumrall said. “He just kept elevating. And then to go up with one hand and come down with that thing was as good of a catch as I’ve seen.”

On Troy’s next possession, Lewis would catch a 21-yard touchdown throw from Gunnar Watson with 52 seconds left before halftime to pull Troy within 14-10. Again, Lewis caught the pass one-handed in the end zone.

“I told the offense, ‘Hey, put C Lew in here, I want to see a fade … I want to see him go hunt,’” Sumrall said. “I’d seen him do that like 500 times. When we threw the ball up right there, I said like, ‘That’s a touchdown.’”

Lewis said he does practice the one-handed catches on occasion.

“Often like when I’m in between drills or something, I’ll go off to the side with a coach and get some (passes) over my shoulder with my right or left because you never know when you’re going to have to make those catches,” Lewis said. “So I just made sure I was prepared to make them.”

Notes: Sumrall said linebacker Steven Cattledge, who suffered a lower leg injury against KSU, is probably doubtful for Saturday’s game against James Madison, which kicks off at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium to open Sun Belt Conference play and will be televised on the NFL Network. It was announced the home game against Western Kentucky in two weeks is now set for an 11 a.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPNU.