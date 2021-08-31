New Troy starting QB Powell prides himself in extensive preparation

It’s game week, which means new Troy starting quarterback Taylor Powell might be sipping a little more coffee than normal.
“I usually try to keep it to under five (cups),” Powell said of his daily intake. “Under five is good.”
Powell, the Missouri transfer who was named the starter over Gunnar Watson last week following a tight battle during spring and fall camp, is recognized for his diligent preparation.
The Trojans open the season at home Saturday against SWAC member Southern for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
“A bunch of the guys make fun of me for how much film I watch and how much coffee I drink,” Powell said. “I feel like at QB, you’ve got to be the guy that knows what’s going on. You’ve got to be the first guy in here and you’ve got to kind of be the last guy out.
“I know that’s cliché saying, but I go back to ninth grade at Woodland (Fayetteville, Ark.) Junior High and I was doing the same routine that I am now. It’s just kind of who I am. I’m just going to stick to my routine. I feel like it’s allowed me to be where I am today.”
His new teammates have taken notice.
“Taylor is just an exceptional leader,” starting center Dylan Bradshaw said. “He’s the most prepared person I’ve ever met in my whole life. The guy watches four or five hours of film a day outside of our meeting time.
“He is the master of preparation is what I call him. Whenever you have a guy like that, you look at it, you know, that he’s putting his heart and soul into it all and it obviously gains the trust in us.
“His relationship with the offensive line has been a priority for him since day one. He and Gunnar are a lot alike in the way they are both able to build and create relationships with us.”
Free safety Craig Slocum has seen the same from the defensive side of the football.
“He’s a very prepared guy,” Slocum said. “I have nothing but faith and trust in him. He’s a hard worker who leads by example and I know he can get the job done.”
Powell, a junior, enrolled at Troy in January after sitting out last season at Missouri due to COVID-19 concerns. He graduated in three years at Missouri.
He started one game during his time at Missouri, that coming against Georgia in the 2019 season. During that game, he went 10-of-22 passing for 84 yards. While seeing action in six games during the 2019 season, Powell completed 29-of-62 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown with one interception.
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey is comforted in knowing he has two quarterbacks with experience in Powell and Watson, who was the Trojans primary starter last season.
“We felt like both guys were very close and both played well, but at the end of the day we had to make a decision, or I did, and we went with Taylor,” Lindsey said. “Just like any other position, the guys have to play well to keep their position and we expect him to do that. But the good thing is we’ve got a guy like Gunnar (as backup) who has experience. It’s a good feeling to have a couple of guys who have played.”
Powell said he and Watson have become close friends despite battling for the same position.
“That relationship will always stay solid and it’s been great because I’ve been able to ask him stuff about the offense, what he thinks about certain plays and certain looks,” Powell said. “I feel like it’s been a healthy quarterback competition and I’m thankful to have him as my friend, too.”
Powell is eager to get started against Southern.
“I’m hoping just to see us come together as one,” Taylor said of the offense. “We’re kind of getting tired of going against our defense every day. We’ve put in a lot of hours watching film and getting our bodies right. It’s going to be nice to see it all come to fruition.”
Barber the starter: Former Dothan Wolves standout Jabre Barber, who as a true freshman last year saw action in three games on special teams, is listed as a starter at one of the wide outs going into the season opener.
“He’s continued to develop as a wide receiver, but is strong, plays physical and can block and can do all of the things you like those slot receivers to do,” Lindsey said. “He continues to get better and better for us every week and he’ll definitely have a big role for us.”
Newcomer at corner: Elijah Culp, who played last year as a freshman at Austin Peay, has earned the starting nod at one of the cornerback slots.
“I really like the way he competes in practice,” Lindsey said. “He’s very physical and plays with a lot of confidence. He’s definitely brought some competition to that position on defense, which we needed. We were a little thin there.”
Lineups
Listed starters on offense: QB Taylor Powell; RB Kimani Vidal; WR-X Reggie Todd, WR-H Jabre Barber, WR-Y Tez Johnson, WR-Z Luke Whittemore; TE AJ Lewis or Deyunkrea Lewis; LT Austin Stidham; LG Deandre Butler; C Dylan Bradshaw; RG Jake Andrews; RT Grant Betts.
Listed starters on defense: DE John Hines or Antonio Showers; DT Will Choloh; NT Luis Medina; BAN Richard Jibunor or Javon Solomon; WLB KJ Robertson or Jayden McDonald; MLB Carlton Martial; Spear T.J. Harris; CBs Elijah Culp and Reddy Steward; SS Kyle Nixon or Markeis Colvin; FS Dell Pettus or Craig Slocum.