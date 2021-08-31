New Troy starting QB Powell prides himself in extensive preparation

“We felt like both guys were very close and both played well, but at the end of the day we had to make a decision, or I did, and we went with Taylor,” Lindsey said. “Just like any other position, the guys have to play well to keep their position and we expect him to do that. But the good thing is we’ve got a guy like Gunnar (as backup) who has experience. It’s a good feeling to have a couple of guys who have played.”

Powell said he and Watson have become close friends despite battling for the same position.

“That relationship will always stay solid and it’s been great because I’ve been able to ask him stuff about the offense, what he thinks about certain plays and certain looks,” Powell said. “I feel like it’s been a healthy quarterback competition and I’m thankful to have him as my friend, too.”

Powell is eager to get started against Southern.

“I’m hoping just to see us come together as one,” Taylor said of the offense. “We’re kind of getting tired of going against our defense every day. We’ve put in a lot of hours watching film and getting our bodies right. It’s going to be nice to see it all come to fruition.”