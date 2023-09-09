MANHATTAN, Kan. – A late touchdown in the first half and 14 fourth quarter points were the difference as No. 15 Kansas State defeated Troy 42-13 Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, snapping the Trojans' 12-game winning streak, the second-longest active streak in the country.

Troy (1-1) pulled within four at 14-10 with 52 seconds remaining in the first half on a 21-yard touchdown grab by Chris Lewis from Gunnar Watson. It was Lewis' second one-handed grab of the half after he made a SportsCenter Top 10 catch on Troy's previous drive to convert a 3rd-and-10.

The Trojans' momentum was short-lived as Will Howard led Kansas State on a five-play, 66-yard drive in just 39 seconds before the half, capped by a 38-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Brooks to send the Wildcats into the break with a 21-10 lead.

Kansas State dominated the field position battle throughout the game, but especially in the second half, where its seven drives averaged starting on the K-State 48-yard line, with four in Troy territory, including the first three of the third quarter.

The teams traded three-and-outs to open the second half, but Kansas State pinned Troy on its own 5-yard line following its first drive, and the Trojans could never recover.

Starting on Troy's 44-yard line with seven minutes to play in the third, Howard led Kansas State on an eight-play, 44-yard drive and called his number for a 2-yard score to extend the K-State lead to 28-10 with 3:47 to play in the quarter.

Scott Taylor Renfroe made it a two-possession game at 28-13 with his second field goal of the game in the early minutes of the fourth quarter, hitting a 37-yarder. However, the Wildcats answered with a five-minute touchdown drive to ice the game and added another score to make the final 42-13.

"We got the momentum back in the second quarter and got ourselves back into the game,” Troy head coach Jon Sumrall said. “And then that touchdown to end the half just allowed them to get the momentum back, which was unfortunate.

“Then, the field position game caught up to us. We kept getting pinned back near our end zone, and so we'd go three-and-out and punt and couldn't get space. We had to take chances late, going for it on fourth down. Just couldn't get the fourth and shorts to go our way. I thought we were too soft at the line of scrimmage, and it was kind of embarrassing. So, we have to get that fixed.”

The No. 15-ranked Wildcats improved to 2-0 on the season.

"They're an extremely good football team. I can't take anything away from them—hats off to Kansas State,” Sumrall said. “But I don't care about the opponent. What makes me upset is we didn't play to our standard. It makes me sick.

“K-State is going to beat a lot of people when they play good, but we can't play the way we did and expect to beat anybody. We have a long way to go. We’ve got to grow up fast and mature fast. I’ve got to do a better job at leading them. The coaches got to coach them better, and that starts with me. We got to have each other's back because it's not good enough right now.”

Kimani Vidal rushed for 83 yards on 17 carries to lead the Trojans. Vidal pushed his season total to 331 yards, the most by a Troy player through the first two games of a season in program history and the third most in Sun Belt history.

Vidal moved into fifth place all-time in Troy history with 2,680 career rushing yards, just 762 yards shy of becoming Troy's all-time leader.

Watson completed 17-of-32 pass attempts for 167 yards, with Ross and Lewis pulling in five catches each. Goose Crowder made his Troy debut and completed 5-of-6 passes for 49 yards.

Howard threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns to lead K-State, while Brooks finished with seven catches for 94 yards and Jadon Jackson added four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas State raced out to a 14-0 lead and had all the momentum after an interception on Troy's first possession of the second quarter. However, Reddy Steward intercepted Howard in the end zone on the third play of the ensuing drive, which led to a Renfroe 24-yard field goal.

The loss drops Troy to 3-29 all-time against ranked opponents; the Trojans have lost four straight road games against ranked opponents dating back to 2017's victory at No. 22 LSU.

The Trojans return to action next Saturday as they open Sun Belt Conference play against East Division favorite James Madison at Veterans Memorial Stadium for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

James Madison defeated Virginia 36-35 on Saturday.

"We got to pick ourselves up off the mat,” Sumrall said. “We haven't lost in a while. On Thursday, we talked about facing adversity and how to face it. And that's what we face today. Some of it was self-inflicted and there's all types of adversity in life. But right now, we have to pick ourselves back up and get ready for a good opponent in JMU."

Troy safety Dell Pettus said the Trojans were already beginning the process of focusing on James Madison.

“This game is going to be put to bed real quick,” Pettus said. “We just have to make sure that we learn from today's mistakes and look forward to the future. It sucks with the outcome today, but we are going to look at the film and go back to work on Monday. We have a tight-knit group of guys who love each other, and we are going to huddle and regroup.”