TROY – Troy Athletics will celebrate DeMarcus Ware Day at The Vet on Saturday, Sept. 2, in conjunction with the Trojans’ season opener against Stephen F. Austin. The highlight of the day will be the retirement of Ware’s famous No. 94 during a special ceremony at halftime.

In addition to Ware’s No. 94 becoming the first number retired in program history, D-Ware will lead the team through Trojan Walk before the game, the first 9,400 fans through the gates of The Vet will receive a D-Ware replica jersey rally towel, and he will serve as an honorary captain for the coin toss before the game.

Fans can purchase general admission tickets for just $9.40 in honor of his No. 94 jersey leading up to the game (advanced sales only) and special DeMarcus Ware gear is already on sale, including a replica Troy jersey, by visiting TroyTrojans.com/DWareGear. The Troy Barnes & Noble Bookstore will also have adidas D-Ware replica jerseys for sale the week of the game.

In-game, the Sound of the South will perform a special halftime show in honor of his Hall of Fame career, Troy will wear helmet decals in his honor and special guests will provide video messages for D-Ware.

A wall on the second floor of the Football North End Zone Facility will be unveiled earlier in the afternoon, celebrating his storied Troy and NFL career.

Tickets are available by visiting TroyTrojans.com/FBTickets or by calling 877-878-WINS (9467).