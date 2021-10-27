Old Dominion joins Southern Miss as newest Sun Belt Conference addition

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday the addition of Old Dominion University into the league after a unanimous vote of the Sun Belt CEOs. ODU will join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023.
A press conference is set for Thursday in Norfolk, Va., and will include ODU President Dr. Brian Hemphill, ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Camden Wood Selig and Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill.
“We are thrilled to welcome Old Dominion University to the Sun Belt. ODU brings a host of strengths to our conference. They have comprehensive success. They’ve collected many championships. They will have natural rivals in our footprint,” said Keith Gill, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner.
“I am grateful to President Dr. Brian Hemphill and Athletics Director Dr. Camden Wood Selig for their leadership during this process. I’d also like to thank the CEOs and athletic directors of our current member institutions for their efforts as we continue our discussions around adding new members.”
The addition of Old Dominion brings the number of Sun Belt members to 14, with the Monarchs joining current members—App State, Little Rock, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, UTA, Texas State and Troy—and Southern Miss, which was welcomed to the Sun Belt Conference on Tuesday.
“The evolution of the Sun Belt Conference over the past decade has been inspiring. The SBC has gone from the bottom to the top of the Group of 5. The strategic addition of Old Dominion will contribute to the continued growth and success of the Sun Belt. It’s a pleasure to join my colleagues in welcoming Old Dominion to our Conference,” Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Troy Chancellor, said. “Old Dominion enjoys an outstanding reputation and will enhance competition in the SBC. This is a great day for our league.”