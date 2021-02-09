Ozark native, former Troy standout Steve McLendon savors Super Bowl win with family

Celebrating on the field with his Tampa Bay teammates after the Super Bowl victory was wonderful for Ozark native and former Troy standout Steve McLendon, but having his family there with him was the highlight.
“They were on the field with me after the game,” McLendon said Tuesday in a phone interview. “I had to go get them and celebrate that moment with them.
“I understand all the sacrifices that they have done with just me being away and devoting so much time to the game.”
There on the field with McLendon was his wife, Shanika, sons S.J. (11), Eli (8) and Kaden (7) and daughter Aaliyah (3).
“It wasn’t just for me, that moment was for them as well,” McLendon said.
Being a part of the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Tampa capped what’s been an amazing ride this year for the 12-year NFL defensive tackle. McLendon was traded to Tampa Bay from the New York Jets six games into the season and fulfilled a dream of earning a Super Bowl ring.
“It’s something that I always envisioned, but the biggest part is I didn’t get to do it by myself,” McLendon said. “I got to do it with family, and not just my family, but I got to do it with my brothers who suited up with me for 60 minutes. It was absolutely amazing to see that much excitement and love in one place at one time.”
McLendon recorded one tackle in the game and had one quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes, who stayed on the run throughout the game from the aggressive Buccaneers’ defensive unit.
“I saw something yesterday where we had him run for almost 500 yards (scrambling),” McLendon said. “As a quarterback, if you have to run almost 500 yards to just extend the play, I know how many guys that are getting after him are really working.
“We came to work that day. We played with a relentless mindset and we play for each other.”
Defending champion Kansas City entered the game averaging 29.6 points per game behind Mahomes, who threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 win against Tampa in Week 12 of the season.
On Sunday, it was a different story as Mahomes managed just 270 yards passing in completing 26 of 49 passes and was intercepted twice as the Bucs kept the Chiefs out of the end zone.
“Just keep him flustered,” McLendon said of the game plan. “We gave him different looks and understanding that if you give him different looks and get after him fast and early, it will make it difficult for him to get the ball down the field because they wanted to take shots to those speedy receivers that they had. They lived off the big plays (during season).
“Our coaching staff had an amazing plan put together for us to go out and execute. It’s absolutely a great honor to stop somebody like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
“At the end of the day, I feel like our preparation – everything that we did on and off the field – showed up on Sunday and we were victorious.”
McLendon celebrated with his family and teammates after the game while Tampa Bay fans partied in the streets.
“It was kind of wild here,” McLendon said. “I went to a team after party just for an hour to show my face, but most of my time was spent at home with my kids and my family because I was so exhausted from the game.”
For the past two days, McLendon has savored the victory.
“I’ve been soaking it in and just enjoying it,” McLendon said. “I’m taking one day at a time and being thankful for that opportunity. That’s how I look at it.”
As for his football future, McLendon hasn’t decided as of yet.
McLendon has been a steady performer on the pro football level since graduating from Troy in 2009. He spent his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by four full seasons as a starter with the New York Jets before being traded to Tampa.
“It has been an amazing journey,” McLendon said. “We’ll see what happens next, but right now I’m just going to live in this moment and continue to enjoy.”
No matter what, McLendon said he will be recognized a little bit different from here on out.
“I know my name has changed forever now,” McLendon said. “My name is Super Bowl champion Steve McLendon.”
