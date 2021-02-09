Ozark native, former Troy standout Steve McLendon savors Super Bowl win with family

McLendon recorded one tackle in the game and had one quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes, who stayed on the run throughout the game from the aggressive Buccaneers’ defensive unit.

“I saw something yesterday where we had him run for almost 500 yards (scrambling),” McLendon said. “As a quarterback, if you have to run almost 500 yards to just extend the play, I know how many guys that are getting after him are really working.

“We came to work that day. We played with a relentless mindset and we play for each other.”

Defending champion Kansas City entered the game averaging 29.6 points per game behind Mahomes, who threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 win against Tampa in Week 12 of the season.

On Sunday, it was a different story as Mahomes managed just 270 yards passing in completing 26 of 49 passes and was intercepted twice as the Bucs kept the Chiefs out of the end zone.

“Just keep him flustered,” McLendon said of the game plan. “We gave him different looks and understanding that if you give him different looks and get after him fast and early, it will make it difficult for him to get the ball down the field because they wanted to take shots to those speedy receivers that they had. They lived off the big plays (during season).