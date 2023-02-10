TROY – Down by nine with 10:11 left, Nelson Phillips erupted for 10 points down the stretch to help Troy rally past South Alabama 61-57 on Thursday night in Trojan Arena.

With two straight wins, the Trojans (15-11, 7-6 SBC) move up to a four-way tie for fifth in the conference standings, one game back from a first-round bye. The Jaguars (11-14, 5-8 SBC) saw a three-game win streak snapped in falling for the second straight time at Trojan Arena.

Phillips finished with 16 points, four steals and three rebounds to propel Troy to victory. Zay Williams was two points shy from a double-double after a season-high 13 rebounds plus eight points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Judah Brown (16), Tyrell Jones (13) and Isaiah Moore (14) led the Jaguars.

Brown pushed the USA lead to 50-41 with 11:34 remaining after hitting a three. Both sides failed to convert over the next 1:24 until Williams got the pass from Darius McNeill for a two-point bucket for Troy, starting a 6-0 run that saw back-to-back baskets from Phillips in a 30 second span. First, the senior grabbed the rebound and sprinted down the court for a fastbreak lay-in and immediately intercepted the ball and went inside for the slam, trimming the deficit to 50-47 with 7:52 left.

South Alabama head coach Richie Riley called a timeout after Christian Turner and Brown exchanged buckets inside. However, the timeout didn’t change much as neither side scored until Phillips, with 4:49 left, got the assist from Aamer Muhammad and drilled the deep shot to tie the game for the first time since the 1:35 mark into the first.

USA regained the lead and held it at 57-56 despite free throws from Kieffer Punter and Phillips. As Jones tried to inbound the ball, Phillips was there to intercept the pass. The Warner Robins, Ga., native pulled a spin move and drove inside, converting a lay-in to give Troy the lead at 58-57 with 45 seconds left.

Free throws separated the teams from there as Troy hit 3-of-6, while South shot 0-of-2 from the field as Punter, Muhammad and Turner iced the game for Troy.