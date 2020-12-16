Pike Liberal Arts kicker Scott Taylor Renfroe signs with Troy

For Pike Liberal Arts School kicker Scott Taylor Renfroe, signing a football scholarship with hometown Troy University was a no-brainer.
“It was an absolute dream come true,” Renfroe said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid and it finally happened.
“I’ve always been, I guess, like a home person. I mean, I love the city of Troy. All my friends, all my family are here. Just loving Troy so much had a huge impact on my decision wanting to stay home and play.”
Renfroe, part of the Patriots’ AISA Class 3A state championship team this fall, signed on the dotted line Wednesday morning at the private school.
Troy head coach Chip Lindsey, who has children attending Pike Liberal, has become well familiar with Renfroe over the past two seasons.
“Obviously having kids in that school and going to a lot of those games, I’ve seen him grow and become physically stronger and it’s shown in his kicking ability,” Lindsey said. “This kid works extremely hard. I’ve been impressed with him since I met him the first time on how he handles himself.
“He grew up loving Troy and I think he’ll be one of the best kickers in the country before it’s all said and done. We’ll see how quickly he gets on the field, but we’re extremely excited to have him in our program.”
Renfroe credits new PLAS football coach Mario White for helping him become stronger physically.
“Getting in coach Mario White’s weight room program has drastically improved all of my kicks – mainly the hang time on my kicks in getting it up in the air higher,” Renfroe said.
“I was telling coach White that in any condition, whatever field we’re on – I told him if we can get the ball to the 30-yard line, which would have been a 47-yard field goal, I said, ‘If we get the ball there, that’s 3 points on the board.’”
Renfroe believes it’s important for kickers to stay confident in their abilities.
“A lot of guys will always say that kickers are cocky,” Renfroe said. “I don’t like that word. Every single good kicker that I know is really humble with their craft and work extremely hard, but they do have that confidence to them that they know whenever they line up, they’re going to make a kick. I feel the same way.”
Renfroe said the PLAS practice sessions with White were geared towards building that confidence.
“He put me in a pressure kick situation every day at practice,” Renfroe said. “He wouldn’t even give me a heads up. He would just yell out field goal and start counting down from about 15, and if we didn’t get it off in that 15 seconds, we had to start running sprints. And if I missed it, we had to start running sprints.
“So I guess feeling the pressure of all of my teammates being tired and wanting to go home – just being on me – I loved that pressure and having the opportunity to get the guys out of practice like that.”
Renfroe made 5-of-7 field goal tries and 47-of-51 extra point attempts this season. The four missed extra points were all blocked. On kickoffs, 81 percent went for a touchback. He also punted for a 38.4 average.
Renfroe holds the PLAS record long field goal of 47 yards. He’s the No. 15 ranked kicker in the country by 247 Sports Composite and a top 100 player in the state.
“The best kickers in the country get involved in camps all over the country and they go to these kicking experts, or these guys that spend their entire career coaching kickers,” Lindsey said. “Scott Taylor is no different. The first year I got here he came to our camp and did well. Any time you can get a hometown guy, it’s exciting.”
