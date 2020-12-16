Pike Liberal Arts kicker Scott Taylor Renfroe signs with Troy

Renfroe credits new PLAS football coach Mario White for helping him become stronger physically.

“Getting in coach Mario White’s weight room program has drastically improved all of my kicks – mainly the hang time on my kicks in getting it up in the air higher,” Renfroe said.

“I was telling coach White that in any condition, whatever field we’re on – I told him if we can get the ball to the 30-yard line, which would have been a 47-yard field goal, I said, ‘If we get the ball there, that’s 3 points on the board.’”

Renfroe believes it’s important for kickers to stay confident in their abilities.

“A lot of guys will always say that kickers are cocky,” Renfroe said. “I don’t like that word. Every single good kicker that I know is really humble with their craft and work extremely hard, but they do have that confidence to them that they know whenever they line up, they’re going to make a kick. I feel the same way.”

Renfroe said the PLAS practice sessions with White were geared towards building that confidence.