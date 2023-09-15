The James Madison football program, a former FCS powerhouse which transitioned to the FBS level last year, has got the ultimate respect of Troy head coach Jon Sumrall.

Fact is, the Trojans’ opponent on Saturday is one Sumrall would like his program to emulate as it builds for the future.

“I think when you look at programs who have sustained success and the culture that they’ve built … James Madison is a really good blueprint of what that looks like,” Sumrall said this week. “They’ve got a winning record for nine straight years right now. Their last time they didn’t have a winning record was 2013.

“The most losses they’ve had in a season in the last nine years are 9-4 going back to 2014. That’s what we want to be. They are a well-established program with high standards and a culture of winning.

“Coach (Curt) Cignetti does a great job. Since 2019 when he got there as head coach, they’re 43-8. So, we better get our hard hat on and get ready to play a physical, tough football game.”

The Trojans host the Dukes at Veterans Memorial Stadium with a 6 p.m. kickoff in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both squads. The game will be televised by the NFL Network.

Houston Academy football coach Eddie Brundidge, who held the Troy single-game rushing record of 244 yards set in 1984 before it was broken by Kimani Vidal with 248 yards against Stephen F. Austin in this year’s season opener, will be the honorary captain for the Trojans.

Troy (1-1) is coming off a 42-13 loss at No. 15 Kansas State, while James Madison (2-0) rallied in the fourth quarter to erase an 11-point deficit and defeat Virginia 36-35 on the road last Saturday. The Trojans were picked as the favorite to win the SBC West Division, while the Dukes were the preseason favorite to win the East Division.

Troy senior cornerback O’Shai Fletcher believes the loss to Kansas State was a good indicator of what needs to be improved on and what is working well.

“I think it was a great chance for us to just see our flaws and also the things that we are good at,” Fletcher said. “We also had a chance to see what it was like going against top competition and how we matched up.

“I do think it was a good test for adversity, really. It was a chance for us to go through adversity and have a chance to battle through, because coming into this game Saturday; I know adversity will hit again at some point in this game. We’re going to have to be ready for that, so this game against Kansas State helped us prepare for us to get ready for anything that may go wrong.”

Fletcher knows the Trojans’ defense, the strength of the team a year ago, has work to do.

“I think we just have to keep growing and get better with every play,” Fletcher said. “I think when things don’t go our way; it’s just a time to see how much we really want to be great. We have a standard here, and when things go bad, we have to try to get back to that standard.”

JMU is led offensively at quarterback by Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud, who completed 20-of-31 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown against Virginia. He connected with Kaelon Black on the game-winning score with 55 seconds left to complete an 80-yard drive for the win.

Getting pressure on McCloud will likely be a priority for Troy, which has forced just one sack and 10 tackles for loss through the first two games.

“I think they (JMU) are going to come out and give us a lot of different looks … a little bit of everything, really,” Fletcher said. “So we’re going to have to be prepared for everything.”

It will be an interesting matchup between the Troy ground game versus the JMU defensive front.

The Trojans’ offense features Vidal, who has compiled 311 yards in two games.

The Dukes boast one of the nation's top rushing defenses, allowing just 40.0 yards per game on the ground this year.