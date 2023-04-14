The Troy football team caps off spring practice Saturday in Veterans Memorial Stadium with the annual T-Day scrimmage, the second such under coach Jon Sumrall.

The game begins at 2 p.m. and will allow fans to see a lot of new faces dotting the rosters as the Trojans are coming off a 12-2 record a year ago, Sun Belt Conference and Cure Bowl championships and a final national ranking of 19 in the AP poll.

Troy will split into Cardinal and White teams, and the game will feature four 15-minute quarters with a running clock. There is no charge of admission.

Here are some position breakdowns and some things to keep an eye on Saturday afternoon.

Quarterbacks: Veteran Gunnar Watson appears cemented as the starting quarterback and has demonstrated strong leadership throughout the spring sessions. But who will be the back-up going into the season is an interesting question. West Virginia transfer Goose Crowder, returners Quayde Hawkins and Tucker Kilcrease and true freshman J.D. Sherrod are in the mix. How those four perform could go a long way in determining a No. 2 behind Watson going into fall drills.

Running backs: Like Watson at QB, Kimani Vidal is without question the top running back returning for the Trojans, but there is plenty of talent right behind in returning Trojans Jamontez Woods, Jarris Williams and Damien Taylor, along with Memphis transfer Asa Martin.

Wide receivers: This might be the most intriguing position group to watch in the scrimmage after losing top receivers RaJae’ Johnson (graduation) and Tez Johnson (transfer). Jabre Barber returns from a lower leg injury that caused him to miss the bulk of last season and he appears healthy and ready to go. It also gives returners Marcus Rogers, Deshon Stoudemire, Peyton Higgins and Devonte Ross a chance to step up, along with the likes of transfers Chris Lewis (Kentucky) and Landon Parker (Wofford) opportunities to shine.

Tight ends: This should be strength this year with the likes of returners Deyunkrea Lewis and Clayton Ollendieck providing plenty of experience. There are some newcomers, such as East Mississippi Community College transfer Ethan Conner, that will push for playing time.

Offensive linemen: Though a question mark coming into the spring, this unit appears solid with returning right tackle Grant Betts and returning right guard Daniel King joining forces with some promising newcomers and returning Trojans who appear ready to step up. Eli Russ, a transfer from Oklahoma State, has been impressive at center. MarKendrick Bell, a transfer from Tyler (Texas) Junior College, has stepped up at left guard and returners Derrick Graham and Carson Burt have been battling at left tackle.

Defensive front: This may be the strongest part of an all-around strong defense that has plenty of quality returners along with some impressive newcomers. T.J. Jackson (DE), Buddha Jones (NT), Richard Jibunor (Bandit), Javon Solomon (Bandit) and Luis Medina (DT) are among the names across the front that Trojan fans are well familiar with.

Linebackers: The graduations of Carlton Martial and K.J. Robertson, the linebacker corps were a concern heading into spring work, but returners Terry Thomas and Jordan Stringer are joined with a bevy of JUCO transfers in Raymond Cutts, a JUCO All-American from Garden City (Kan.) Community College, Steven Cattledge from East Mississippi Community College, who was the leading tackler in the junior college ranks, and T.J. Thompson from East Central (Miss.) Community College.

Secondary: This should be a strength with veterans Dell Pettus, Reddy Steward, Caleb Ransaw, Keyshawn Swanson and O’Shai Fletcher. Someone to keep an eye on is Iowa transfer Reggie Bracy at safety.

Special teams: This is an area of concern with the loss of placekicker Brooks Buce and punter Mike Rivers to graduation. Returners Scott Taylor Renfroe and Zach Long appear to be battling it out for the time being at those positions, but those are also positions that Troy may dip into the transfer portal to add into the competition before the start of fall practice. Quentin Skinner returns as the long snapper.

Besides the T-Day game there are plenty of other activities associated with T-Day on Saturday.

Troy Athletics Yard Sale: Troy Athletics is opening the vault on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. and running until halftime, as fans will have an opportunity to purchase official Troy Athletics gear. The sale will take place on the West Concourse.

Items on sale include jerseys from football and other sports, helmet decals, elliptical machines, shirts, shorts, pants, hoodies, shoes, cleats and bats. There will be a limit of two football jerseys per person, while all other items will not carry a per-person maximum. Fans can purchase their items with cash or credit cards.

Lunch With Legends: Troy's second annual Lunch with Legends is officially sold out for the second straight year. The event takes place from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Stadium Club, and this year's panel features Levi Brown, Ted Horstead, Boris Lee, Ted Clem and Steve McLendon, who will all be honorary captains for T-Day.

Troy Regional Medical Center Future Trojan Youth Clinic: Troy's annual kids camp runs from noon until 1 p.m. on the turf inside The Vet. Featuring Troy players, coaches and staff; this event always proves to be a fan favorite. Check-in starts at 11:15 a.m. at Gate One (Tailgate Terrace). Additionally, Coca-Cola will be providing free POWERADE samples for participants while supplies last.

Troy Athletics Kids Zone: The Troy Kids Zone opens at 11 a.m. in the South End Zone Plaza. Children of all ages are invited to participate in the fun with free inflatables, including a pair of Troy inflatables for the kids to play on with a Troy bounce house and a Troy football/soccer interactive game.

Troy University Hall of Fame: The 11th class of the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame will be inducted Saturday evening in Trojan Arena. The class consists of Mike Amos (supporter), Sherill Busby (football), Rhodney Donaldson (men's basketball), Chris Force (women's golf), Carl Hollis (men's basketball), Barbara Sherwood (softball) and Mark Smartt (baseball).