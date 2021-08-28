Q&A with Troy athletics director Brent Jones

A: The reason why they are having this alliance is because of Oklahoma and Texas going to the SEC. This is reactionary. I think the biggest nuance of this alliance is going to be the scheduling piece – how does that work – because in football, we schedule games five to 10 years out. In basketball it’s two to three years and even in baseball it’s getting to be two to three years.

Eight years ago the Sun Belt Conference by media members was left for dead when you had MTSU, Western Kentucky, North Texas, FAU, FIU leave. Since then, the Sun Belt Conference has been re-born. This is as strong as the Sun Belt Conference has ever been. If you look at the Group of Five rankings in the college football playoffs, the Sun Belt Conference is ranked second (behind American Athletic Conference). We’re head and shoulders above Mountain West; head and shoulders above Conference USA.

Q: How tough as an A.D. was it to part ways with baseball coach Mark Smartt?