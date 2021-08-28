Q&A with Troy athletics director Brent Jones

With the start of the football season fast approaching, Troy University athletics director Brent Jones shared his thoughts on a number of subjects during a Q&A session with the Dothan Eagle.
The Trojans will open at home against SWAC member Southern on Sept. 4 and Jones is excited about the potential of having the stadium full of fans this fall as many of the restrictions put in place last year due to COVID-19 have been lifted at this point going into the season.
Troy is at home for the first two weeks of the season as Liberty, another non-conference foe, pays a visit for the second game. Other home games are scheduled against Sun Belt Conference opponents Georgia Southern (Oct. 9), South Alabama (Nov. 6), Louisiana (Nov. 13) and App State (Nov. 20).
Q: Are there any changes, or new things that fans can look forward to seeing at Veterans Memorial Stadium the first weekend?
A: Since my time here, we’ve really put a premium on fan experience, and last year we really weren’t able to do that (due to COVID-19 restrictions). We’re going back to the fan experience. Southern announced a week and a half ago that their band is coming to perform. That’s a top 10 band. At the same time, our band was ranked tops in the Sun Belt Conference. So we’re going to have a show at halftime with their band being able to play, and then our band.
There are also other fan amenities. Last year we didn’t do premium concession stand items, or discounted items. Now, we’re going back to that. We’re bringing back fireworks and we’re bringing back our tailgate concert series.
We’re going to recognize and honor six local state champion baseball or softball teams from this year – from Troy, to Andalusia, to Enterprise, to Crenshaw County – we have different teams that we are going to recognize at the first game. We also have 250 letterwinners (from various sports) that are coming back with their families, so we’re excited about that. We just unveiled last week the brand new Troy inflatables.
Q: Will there be any mask mandates on game day?
A: No masks. Now again, we’re going to follow every CDC, state and local, NCAA – what they say, but we are not masking right now. We’re asking our fans to be responsible and we think we can put on a great experience.
Q: Can you say how many percentage-wise have been vaccinated on the football team?
A: We’re at a good number right now. I think we’re at about 75 percent or so, and it’s climbing every day, every week. Our football coaching staff is well within 90 percent, so we’re getting there.
Q: Do you foresee any expansion or alliances with other conferences for the Sun Belt in the near future such as what was announced this week among the Big Ten, Pac 12 and ACC?
A: The reason why they are having this alliance is because of Oklahoma and Texas going to the SEC. This is reactionary. I think the biggest nuance of this alliance is going to be the scheduling piece – how does that work – because in football, we schedule games five to 10 years out. In basketball it’s two to three years and even in baseball it’s getting to be two to three years.
Eight years ago the Sun Belt Conference by media members was left for dead when you had MTSU, Western Kentucky, North Texas, FAU, FIU leave. Since then, the Sun Belt Conference has been re-born. This is as strong as the Sun Belt Conference has ever been. If you look at the Group of Five rankings in the college football playoffs, the Sun Belt Conference is ranked second (behind American Athletic Conference). We’re head and shoulders above Mountain West; head and shoulders above Conference USA.
Q: How tough as an A.D. was it to part ways with baseball coach Mark Smartt?
A: Coach Smart is a man of integrity. It was a mutual decision on both parts, it really was. What he’s done for Troy University and Troy baseball is simply outstanding. I consider him to be a friend. No one has worn the jersey as much as he has. He really set this foundation up for us. He played here, he was an assistant coach, he was a head coach. I do feel like we’re in a very good spot now with Coach (Skylar) Meade. We have a lot of energy and enthusiasm.
Q: This will be the third year for (football) coach (Chip) Lindsey and (men’s basketball) coach (Scott) Cross. Going into the seasons, are there certain expectations you’ve put on them?
A: Coach Cross came into a situation to where he really had to rebuild the roster. We had only had one winning season in 10 years before he got here, the 2017 team that went to the NCAA Tournament and made that run. I do feel really confident in what coach Cross is building. You saw that last year when we increased by four wins over the previous year and we played four less games. Coach Cross is a proven winner – the all-time winningest coach at UTA.
Talking about football – 19 of 24 guys are coming back that were starters. We have a great schedule. I think the sky’s the limit for where we need to be, but we’re not going to run from our expectations. Our expectations are high at Troy University because we’ve done it before.
We’ve won five straight conference championships (2006-2010), so our expectations are high. Our conference is getting better every single day. We want to be the cream of the crop for the Sun Belt Conference.
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed