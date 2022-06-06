QB transfer Peter Costelli on campus now for Troy football team

TROY – Troy’s newest quarterback, Peter Costelli, made it official as he arrived on campus over the weekend and joined the Trojans for offseason workouts Monday morning. The former four-star recruit out of Mission Viejo High School in Redondo Beach, Calif., joins the Trojans after spending the 2021 season at Utah.

Rated as the No. 27 overall quarterback and No. 10 dual threat quarterback in the 2021 class by 247 Sports, Costelli completed 136-of-248 passes for 1,992 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions as a junior.

He also ran for 354 yards on just 55 carries with four touchdowns. California high schools did not play a 2020 fall season due to COVID-19, and Costelli enrolled at Utah in January 2021. He comes to Troy with four years of eligibility remaining.

“Peter is a talented athlete with a really high upside,” head coach Jon Sumrall said. “He throws the ball well and has the ability to make plays and extend plays with his feet. He runs well, is very intelligent and has huge growth potential. We’re excited to have him as a part of our program at such a position of need.”

Costelli, who stands 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds, earned Under Armour All-America honors following his junior season at Mission Viejo High School in addition to being tabbed the South Coast League Offensive Player of the Year and earning All-CIF Southern Section Division honors. As a sophomore at Santa Margarita High School, he completed 153-of-283 passing attempts for 2,292 yards and 20 touchdowns, while rushing for 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Also a track star for Mission Viejo, Costelli ran a 10.87 in the 100 meters to finish third at the CIF-SS Division II meet as a junior and anchored the school’s 4x100 meter relay team.