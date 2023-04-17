Troy back-up quarterback Quayde Hawkins is no longer on the team, it was confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Hawkins, a 6-foot-1, 202-pound sophomore, came to Troy as Bainbridge (Ga.) High School’s career leader in passing attempts (813), completions (417), yards (5,265) and touchdowns (50), but never seriously pressed for playing time during his time with the Trojans.

During Troy’s T-Day scrimmage this past Saturday, returning starting quarterback Gunnar Watson took the first snaps and was followed by redshirt freshman Tucker Kilcrease of Brantley and West Virginia transfer Goose Crowder.

Hawkins saw action in the second half along with the other QBs, including true freshman J.D. Sherrod and redshirt freshman Jameson Holcomb.

After reviewing the first scrimmage of the spring, which was held on March 25, Troy head football coach Jon Sumrall gave a good indication of the pecking order of the quarterbacks at that time.

“Right now, I think Goose is getting the primary reps behind Gunnar today, but I think the rest of the guys who are in that mix are all battling and doing some good things,” Sumrall said during a March 28 interview. “It’s about consistency, protecting the football, operating at the line of scrimmage and making the kind of throws you’ve got to make.

“I think you can tell that Goose has operated at a college level maybe longer than some of those guys, but Tucker is continuing to do some good things. It’s just making sure he is consistent and stays calm, but he’s got talent – you see it.

“J.D. Sherrod has got real ability – he’s got arm talent that’s good and Quayde is the same way. Quayde can spin it as good as anybody. All of those guys are doing a nice job. We’re probably at times limiting some of Gunnar’s reps just to see who the other guys are a little bit, because we’ve seen Gunnar play a lot of football.”

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Matthew Johnson, who played high school football at Marbury, announced via his Twitter account on Monday he was entering the transfer portal.

Former New Brockton standout Kaden Cupp, who was a walk-on redshirt freshman wide receiver after starring as a quarterback in high school, was also not listed on the roster which was updated Monday. Cupp made a handful of catches during Saturday’s T-Day.