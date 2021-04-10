Quarterbacks perform well in Troy T-Day game

TROY – All three quarterbacks threw a touchdown pass and the defense recorded a couple of turnovers during the annual T-Day intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday, which was won by Team Cardinal 21-7 over Team White at Veterans-Memorial Stadium.
The teams played four 12-minute quarters, with a running clock in the second half in what concluded the final work of the spring.
Gunnar Watson, playing for Team Cardinal, threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson, who made a magnificent over-the-shoulder catch with one hand, in the first quarter for the opening points. Jack Martin kicked through the extra point.
“It’s just something that’s comes natural,” Johnson said of the acrobatic catch. “I just lock in on the ball and focus on bringing it on in.”
Early in the second quarter, Jacob Free found receiver Luke Whittemore running free over the middle and hit him in the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown for the Cardinal team.
In the second half, Missouri transfer Taylor Powell, who was the quarterback for Team White, threw a 5-yard touchdown to Deshon Stoudemire to make it 14-7.
Senior center and leader Dylan Bradshaw, a former Enterprise standout, continues to be impressed with the work of all three quarterbacks.
“I think the biggest thing is that all three of them are pushing each other,” Bradshaw said. “You want competition so one guy can never get complacent. They’ve all three gotten better and competed really hard.”
Troy head coach Chip Linsdey seemed pleased with what he saw Saturday from the three quarterbacks vying for the starting job.
“Offensively, I thought we had some good drives,” Lindsey said. “I was really pleased with the way they all three moved around and completed balls. I thought that was a positive.”
The final score of the day came early in the fourth quarter when veteran running back B.J. Smith took it in from 5 yards out.
Smith had six carries for 30 yards in the game and had one catch for 16 yards, while Kimani Vidal had nine rushes for 42 yards and caught three passes for 16 yards, all in the first half.
“The running backs – I thought they all played well,” Lindsey said. “B.J. Smith looked similar to the old B.J. in my opinion. He’s been here a long time and worked his tail off to get back healthy, so really pleased to see that.”
Former Dothan High standout Jabre Barber, a freshman this past season, led the receivers in catches with six for 60 yards. He did lose a fumble after one of the catches.
“The great thing about him is when he catches it, he’s also got running back skills,” Lindsey said. “His future is really bright.”
Stoudemire had five catches for 69 yards and Whittemore had five for 64.
“I thought the wideouts caught the ball pretty well,” Lindsey said. “That unit – I feel like we’ve got eight guys that can play for sure, and maybe nine, and we’ll play a lot of them.”
Lindsey was pleased with the play of the defense, which has been a positive throughout the spring. Defensive end Richard Jibunor had a nice game with one sack and two tackles for loss.
“Defensively, I thought the D-line was very active,” Lindsey said. “(Will, defensive tackle) Choloh was Choloh. He caused some problems when they moved him around a little bit.
“Richard Jibunor got after it pretty good. I liked what I saw. And Antonio Showers (defensive end) – he was a guy that was hurt a lot last year and never really got healthy. I really saw some explosion out of him. Jayden McDonald (linebacker) flew around pretty good, too.
“In the secondary (Terence) Dunlap had an interception. That’s what he’s capable of doing a lot of. He’s a very confident guy. He’s got to be the leader of that group.”
Senior wide receiver Reggie Todd was injured after catching a long pass late in the game and stayed down on the turf for a while before getting up and being taken by a cart to the locker room. Lindsey said he appeared to be fine and just took a hard hit when he landed while being tackled.