Quarterbacks perform well in Troy T-Day game

“I thought the wideouts caught the ball pretty well,” Lindsey said. “That unit – I feel like we’ve got eight guys that can play for sure, and maybe nine, and we’ll play a lot of them.”

Lindsey was pleased with the play of the defense, which has been a positive throughout the spring. Defensive end Richard Jibunor had a nice game with one sack and two tackles for loss.

“Defensively, I thought the D-line was very active,” Lindsey said. “(Will, defensive tackle) Choloh was Choloh. He caused some problems when they moved him around a little bit.

“Richard Jibunor got after it pretty good. I liked what I saw. And Antonio Showers (defensive end) – he was a guy that was hurt a lot last year and never really got healthy. I really saw some explosion out of him. Jayden McDonald (linebacker) flew around pretty good, too.

“In the secondary (Terence) Dunlap had an interception. That’s what he’s capable of doing a lot of. He’s a very confident guy. He’s got to be the leader of that group.”