Record-holder Eddie Brundidge reacts to Kimani Vidal almost breaking Troy single-game rushing mark

Current Houston Academy head football coach Eddie Brundidge, who set the Troy single-game rushing mark of 244 yards 36 years ago, started getting text messages Saturday afternoon that his record was in jeopardy.

“Me and my wife and daughter were sitting here at the house flipping back and forth between the Southern Miss game, and the Auburn game, and somebody else,” Brundidge said.

After learning there was around eight minutes left in Troy’s game against Louisiana-Monroe and running back Kimani Vidal was nearing the record, Brundidge figured his mark would be eclipsed.

“I was like, ‘Oh Lord, he’ll break it then,’” Brundidge said with a laugh.

Brundidge’s record still stands today as Vidal came up two yards short after rushing for 242 yards and two touchdowns during a 34-16 victory.

“You know what, I’m going to be straight up honest – once I saw that they (Troy) had the game I was kind of apprehensive,” Brundidge said of the potential of the record being broken. “But then I was thinking, ‘Well, it’s time for a change.’

“I wasn’t rooting against him by any means, but it did cross my mind, ‘Dang.’ “Then I got to counting the years and after I realized it’s been 36 years, I said, ‘It’s time for someone to break it.’

“I was proud for him and glad to see him get close and them to pull a win out.”

Brundidge did some reminiscing about when he set the record on Nov. 29, 1986, during a game at Troy against Virginia Union in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

“I can remember they had this huge nose guard,” Brundidge said. “I mean, he was way, way over 300 pounds. And he was a talker – he talked ugly that whole night.

“I can remember ripping off 6, 7 or 8 yard runs and he’d be cussing some of the other guys about, ‘Y’all tackle that so and so.’”

The Trojans won the game 31-7 but would be eliminated in the semifinal round a week later at South Dakota during a 42-28 loss.

Brundidge actually broke his own record during the Virginia Union game set just one game earlier when he rushed for 226 yards during a 45-43 win over Jacksonville State to win the Gulf South Conference championship.

The record-breaking performances came when Brundidge was a senior and was expected to be in a back-up role during the season.

“My roommate was Ted Horstead, and he was the leading rusher up there,” Brundidge said. “I knew my job was going to be a back up to him. Ted got his knee tore up in the Mississippi College game, the sixth game of the year, and then I came in and started from that point on.

“I rushed for almost 1,000 yards in six games. I really hated it ended that way for my roommate. In fact, we’re still really good friends today.”

Had it not been for a couple of crucial penalties, Vidal would have set a new record on Saturday.

A 48-yard touchdown run by Vidal in the first half was wiped off the board due to a holding call. On Troy’s final drive of the game with the record well within sight, a holding call negated a 10-yard Vidal run and an illegal shift took away an 8-yard Vidal run.

Vidal knew he was close to the record, but didn’t show any remorse after the game.

“I was just blessed that the offensive line and the wide receivers were able to block so well,” Vidal said of his big game. “All praise goes to them.”

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall is glad to see Vidal getting in a groove the last couple of weeks.

“Really had high expectations of Kimani coming into the season,” Sumrall said. “Sometimes it takes running backs and O-lines within the run game time to get some momentum and some things going. It’s been neat to see him gain steam as the year as gone. He made a great contribution today.”