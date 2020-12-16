Rehobeth golfer Brantley Scott signs with Troy

In November, he finished tied for third in the Elite Invitational in Hilton Head, S.C. And this month, Scott finished second in the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour Tournament of Champions at Willow Point Golf and Country Club in Alexander City.

“I kind of got into a focus-mode this fall where I played well,” Scott said. “It’s kind of funny because I would practice and play average golf, then I would get to the tournaments and feel like it was just a different game and shoot good scores.”

Scott named his golf coach – Tolver Dozier – as playing an important role in his improvement. Dozier is a Dothan native and former Troy University golfer who now operates a golf academy in Dothan and Troy.

“First off, I would thank God,” Scott said. “Without Him, none of this would be possible, obviously. My coach, Tolver Dozier, was a huge part of this.

“Both of my granddads play golf, and have both been there for me. Honestly my whole family has been supportive and without them I couldn’t have done it.”

Having such strong junior golfers in the area have also pushed Scott to better his game.