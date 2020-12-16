Rehobeth golfer Brantley Scott signs with Troy

Brantley Scott was surrounded by family during his signing ceremony at Rehobeth High on Wednesday to continue his golf career at Troy University.
It was a fitting scene since Scott credits their support on and off the course for helping him reach such a high level in the sport.
“It’s awesome,” Scott said. “You hit a good shot and they’re there screaming and hollering for you. That’s one of the best feelings in the world.”
Scott committed to Troy back in September and never wavered in signing with the Trojans’ golf program.
“It’s only an hour from home, and I’ve kind of been a home body all of my life,” Scott said. “It’s close enough to where I can get away, but come back at the same time.”
Troy golf coach Bart Barnes spoke highly on Scott through a Troy media release concerning his signing.
"In Brantley, we are adding a proven scorer and winner,” Barnes said. “Brantley has shown an exciting ability to string birdies together and post low rounds with his strong short iron play and putting. He is a great addition to our program."
Scott said having the decision in place helped take some pressure off this past fall and he’s certainly been on a roll since.
In September, Scott birdied his final eight holes for a personal-best round of 8-under-par 64 to finish runner-up in the Harris English Invitational in Thomasville, Ga.
In November, he finished tied for third in the Elite Invitational in Hilton Head, S.C. And this month, Scott finished second in the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour Tournament of Champions at Willow Point Golf and Country Club in Alexander City.
“I kind of got into a focus-mode this fall where I played well,” Scott said. “It’s kind of funny because I would practice and play average golf, then I would get to the tournaments and feel like it was just a different game and shoot good scores.”
Scott named his golf coach – Tolver Dozier – as playing an important role in his improvement. Dozier is a Dothan native and former Troy University golfer who now operates a golf academy in Dothan and Troy.
“First off, I would thank God,” Scott said. “Without Him, none of this would be possible, obviously. My coach, Tolver Dozier, was a huge part of this.
“Both of my granddads play golf, and have both been there for me. Honestly my whole family has been supportive and without them I couldn’t have done it.”
Having such strong junior golfers in the area have also pushed Scott to better his game.
“You have Thomas Ponder who went to Alabama this year, Calum Masters who played at Georgia last year,” Scott said. “They’ve all been huge role models for me and to follow them. To play Division I golf is an awesome thing.”
Scott has high goals going into his final spring and summer season as a junior golfer. He plans to play in the Press Thornton Future Masters as usual and hopes to play in the U.S. Junior Amateur.
“I’m just excited for the journey. It’s not over yet,” Scott said.
