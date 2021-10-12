Rehobeth product Brantley Scott leads Troy golf at GSU Invitational

ATLANTA – True freshman Brantley Scott shot his second 69 of the week in Tuesday’s final round of the GSU Invitational to tie for sixth place overall and lead Troy at the Berkeley Hills Golf Club.

A Dothan native and former Rehobeth High standout, Scott only carded 10 birdies over three rounds in which he shot 6-under but played clean golf with 40 pars and just four bogeys over the 54 holes. His Tuesday round featured three birdies and 15 pars, and he lowered his season stroke average to 72.11 over nine total rounds with four rounds in the red and three in the 60s.

Troy finished 13th overall in the 15-team field but played the first two rounds with just four players after Nicklas Borrmann had to pull out due to injury. However, he did return for Tuesday’s final round and shot a 3-over 75.

Wright State won the team title by 10 shots over Lafayette, while Tennessee Tech, Georgia State and North Alabama rounded out the top five.

The Trojans played well on the par-3s shooting a collective 4-over par for the week, the third best in the field. Scott finished 4-under on the par-4 holes, which was third best in the field.