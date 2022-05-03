Rehobeth’s Brantley Scott earns All-Sun Belt honor

In his first year as a collegiate golfer, former Rehobeth star Brantley Scott made a splash.

So much that the current Troy University golfer has earned second team All-Sun Belt honors in voting by league head coaches.

The All-Sun Belt team for men’s golf was released Tuesday by the league office.

Will McFadden, a junior from Mobile, also represented Troy as an All-Sun Belt honoree, earning third team honors.

A true freshman, Scott led the Trojans and ranked fourth in the Sun Belt with a 0.30 score vs. par and 72.12 stroke average for the season. He played 15 of his 33 rounds under par with a team-leading six rounds in the 60s during his rookie season for the Trojans. Scott registered four top-10 finishes and 10 top-25 performances in the Trojans’ 11 events.

Despite having an adjusted score vs. par ranked 129 spots higher than the next ranking freshman in the Sun Belt, Scott was passed over as the league’s Freshman of the Year. Scott finished the season 252nd nationally with his 0.44 adjusted score vs. par (Golfstat adjusts player’s scores based on course difficulty).

“Brantley had a phenomenal season as a freshman and was one of the top guys we relied on week in and week out,” head coach Forrest Schultz said. “Brantley’s future is as bright as he wants it to be, and he will only get better. He is going to do a lot of special things at Troy and in the Sun Belt. I’m excited to see where his game goes.”

Scott was a standout at Rehobeth, winning every tournament during his senior season, including the AHSAA Class 5A state tournament.

Scott and McFadden combined to lead the Trojans in 10-of-11 events on the year, with each pacing the squad in five events. The pair combined for 29 rounds under par and 12 rounds in the 60s, and all but one of their 66 rounds counted towards the team card.

McFadden finished the season with a 0.64 score vs. par and career-best 72.45 stroke average. He was in the red in 14 of his 33 rounds, and Troy counted his individual card 100 percent of the time.

He turned in a team-best top-10 finish in six different tournaments and landed in the top-25 on nine occasions. McFadden shot within three strokes of par in 30-of-33 rounds.

“Will is just Mr. Steady,” Schultz said. “He only had a few bad rounds all year and was the leader both on and off the course for our team. Will is consistent week in and week out, and another guy that we knew we could rely on his score each round. The fact that Will has chosen to come back for his graduate year is huge. I’m excited to work with him another year and see his game go to the next level.”

In Schultz’s first season, Troy played nine rounds under par as a team, combined for 50 individual rounds under par, and posted a 97-53-2 record. Last year, Troy had one team round under par, 21 individual rounds under par and a 21-79 overall record.