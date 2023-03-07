After entering the day tied for first, Rehobeth’s Brantley Scott shot a 1-over in Tuesday’s final round of the Tiger Invitational at the RTJ Grand National Lakes Course in Opelika to finish tied for eighth in helping Troy University to a runner-up finish to host Auburn.

Scott, a sophomore, had two birdies and three bogeys in Tuesday’s find to finish the week at 6-under par, the second lowest Troy 54-hole score of the year. In finishing eighth, Scott recorded his fourth top-10 finish in six events this season.

As a team, the Trojans finished 10-under par, and the 854-team score ranks as the eighth-lowest in program history. No. 7 Auburn won the team title on its home course, while Chattanooga, Southern Miss and Florida Atlantic rounded out the top five behind Troy.

Troy travels to Tallahassee, Fla., for the Seminole Intercollegiate March 13-14 at the Seminole Legacy Golf Course.