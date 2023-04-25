MADISON, Miss. – Former Rehobeth High standout and current Troy University golfer Brantley Scott is one round away from a possible Sun Belt Conference tournament title.

The sophomore ended Tuesday’s second round of the three-round Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship at the top of the leaderboard.

Behind a strong finish, Scott was 6-under for the tournament at the Annadale Golf Club in Madison, Miss., with a one-shot lead over Coastal Carolina’s Seth Taylor.

As a team, Troy fell down the leaderboard after its first-round lead. The Trojans dropped to No. 6 before vaulting back up to third place as teams enter match play on Wednesday. No. 26 Georgia Southern rallied from a poor opening round to shoot 8-under Tuesday and grab a 5-shot lead over Louisiana, which is in second place at 2-over par. The Trojans are 4-over par.

Scott finished Monday’s opening with the lead after firing a 67. He added a 1-under on Tuesday thanks to a strong finish.

He battled throughout his round with two bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-4 14th. The double put him 2-over par with just four holes remaining in his round. Just as he did Monday, where he went 6-under in a four-hole stretch towards the end of his round, Scott birdied 15, 16 and 18 to push his card into the red and send him to the clubhouse with the lead.

Scott is vying to become just the second Troy golfer to win individual medalist honors at the Sun Belt Championship; Clayton Vannoy won on a playoff hole in 2017. Calum Masters finished in a three-way tie for first in 2016 but lost on a playoff hole.

After having a card with no multi-stroke bogeys yesterday, Troy had six across its five golfers on Tuesday as the Trojans shot 8-over as a team after posting a 4-under on Monday.

Nicklas Borrmann had another steady round for head coach Forrest Schultz’s squad with a 2-over 74 in which he carded a pair of birdies and four bogeys to sit in a tie for 17th place. Jason Quinlan is tied for 30th place at 4-over after shooting 75 on Tuesday; Jake Springer is tied for 54th at 8-over following a 76 and Will McFadden slipped into a tie for 61st place after struggling to an 8-over 80 on Tuesday.

Troy will be in Wednesday’s lead group along with Georgia Southern and Louisiana. The first threesome in the pairing will tee off from No. 1 beginning at 8:30 a.m.