 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rehobeth’s Scott ties for 11th at Battle of Black Creek
0 Comments

Rehobeth’s Scott ties for 11th at Battle of Black Creek

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
troy football LOGO FOR WEBSITE

Rehobeth graduate and current Troy golfer Brantley Scott fired a three-round, 1-under par 215 to tie for 11th place at this week’s Battle of Black Creek in Chattanooga, Tenn., in Troy’s final meet of the fall.

Scott had rounds of 74 and 72 before finishing strong on Tuesday with a 3-under 69, Troy’s best round of the day. He earned four birdies and had an eagle on the par 5 No. 14 hole. The true freshman has now played six of his 15 rounds this fall under part with four in the 60s.

Troy should a 1-under score as a team to finish fourth.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Jordan sneakers break auction record, selling for $1.47 million

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert