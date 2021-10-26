Rehobeth’s Scott ties for 11th at Battle of Black Creek

Rehobeth graduate and current Troy golfer Brantley Scott fired a three-round, 1-under par 215 to tie for 11 th place at this week’s Battle of Black Creek in Chattanooga, Tenn., in Troy’s final meet of the fall.

Scott had rounds of 74 and 72 before finishing strong on Tuesday with a 3-under 69, Troy’s best round of the day. He earned four birdies and had an eagle on the par 5 No. 14 hole. The true freshman has now played six of his 15 rounds this fall under part with four in the 60s.