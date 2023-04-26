Brantley Scott’s charge toward a Sun Belt Conference golf title fell short Wednesday – partly because of one bad hole, but mostly because of a strong performance by South Alabama’s Hugo Thyr.

Thyr fired a sizzling 6-under-par 66 in surging to the Sun Belt individual title after finishing the three-day event at the Annadale Golf Club in Madison, Miss., at 8-under par 208.

Scott, a Troy University golfer from Rehobeth, held the lead after the first two rounds, but dropped off the pace after a double bogey and bogey late in Wednesday’s round and eventually finished in a fourth-place tie with Louisiana’s Eli Ortego. Both golfers finished at 4-under par 212 for the tournament.

Coastal Carolina’s Seth Taylor was runner-up with a 209 total and Georgia Southern’s Mason Williams was third at 211, a stroke ahead of Scott and Ortego.

As a team, Troy finished stroke play tied for third with Louisiana as the team competition moves to match play on Thursday to decide the Sun Belt Conference champion and automatic berth for the NCAA Championships.

Scott recorded rounds of 68 and 71 the first two days before finishing with a 74 on Wednesday.

Still, the Trojan sophomore recorded the best finish by a Troy golfer at a Sun Belt Championship since Clayton Vannoy won the event in 2017.

Scott finished the tournament with 11 birdies, the seventh most in the field, and led all golfers with two eagles, both coming in Monday’s opening round.

He left the course with mixed feelings.

“Overall, I feel happy with how the week went,” Scott said during a Dothan Eagle interview after the completion of the tournament.

On the flip side, Scott was frustrated at being so close to a title and not being able to capture it.

“It was a little disappointing,” Scott said. “I didn’t hit the ball like I wanted to today. Obviously being in first the first few days, I wanted to get it done, but sometimes it just doesn’t happen. Just have keep to grinding and hopefully we play well tomorrow in match play.”

In Wednesday’s round, Scott was a model of even consistency early on, earning a par on 11 of the first 13 holes with one birdie (No. 7, a par 5 hole covering 567 yards) and one bogey (No. 6, a par 4 hole cover 427 yards).

“On the front nine, it was mostly hit the green and two putt – pretty boring golf to be honest,” Scott said. “I made a nice 6 footer on 10 to save par. Most of pars on the back nine were also hit the green, two putt and move on.”

Then there was hole No. 14 – a hole that would be Scott’s Achilles heel during the three days.

“No. 14 is a pretty narrow par 4 with OB (out of bounds) pretty far left and trees to the right,” Scott said. “I hit it right (side) the first two days and I said I wasn’t going to do that again and I didn’t. I pulled it out of bounds left. My second one, I was able to step up and hit a good one, so maybe that will give me confidence going into that hole tomorrow.”

The Trojan golfer would double bogey the 473-yard par 4, dropping to 2 over for the day. He earned a birdie on the next hole, but followed it with a bogey on No. 16 before finishing the final two holes with pars to finish his round at 2-over.

The double bogey on No. 14 was his second of the tournament, both coming on that hole. In fact, over the three days, he finished at 5-over on the hole, also finishing with a bogey on the opening round.

Taking out the 14th hole, Scott fired a 9-under par on the other 17 holes during the three-day event.

Overall, Scott felt good about his putting during the round, but didn’t feel good about his tee shots.

“The tee offs were not as good as yesterday. I hit one OB on 14. I hit a bad tee on six, which cost me a shot. I just didn’t feel as comfortable standing on the tee box as I did the last two days.”

Still he did well enough after the tee shots for potential chances at birdie opportunities only to have less than stellar approach shots.

“I just didn’t hit them close enough that I needed (for birdies),” Scott said. “I felt like I rolled the ball well all day. I hit a lot of good putts. I can’t blame it on putting. There were plenty of shots that I should have been much closer than I was.”

As a team, Troy finished in a tie with Louisiana at 6-over par after 54 holes of play, but the Trojans will be the No. 4 seed in match play due to conference tiebreakers. Troy’s semifinal matchup pits it against No. 26 Georgia Southern after the Eagles won stroke play by one shot over South Alabama. The Jags and Cajuns will square off in the other semifinal matchup.

It’s Troy’s first appearance in Sun Belt match play since 2017.

Troy’s Nicklas Borrman tied for seventh place overall at 1-under for the tournament. Jason Quinlan turned in his best round of the week with a 1-under 71 thanks to four birdies and finished the individual portion tied for 15th at 3-over-par.

Jake Springer had an up-and-down day with a team-best five birdies but added six bogeys and a double-bogey to shoot 75 and tie for 42nd place overall, while Will McFadden shot 76 with a pair of birdies to tie for 54th place.