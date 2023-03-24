After a highly-successful 12-2 season, a Sun Belt Conference title and a Cure Bowl victory, Troy University has apparently rewarded head football coach Jon Sumrall with a new four-year contract, reported several multiple news outlets on Friday.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN on Twitter, Troy and Sumrall have agreed to a new four-year contract that extends him through the 2026 season. The new contract, according to Thamel, includes a pay raise, increased staff salary pool and additional program investments for players.

Thamel did not provide any other details of the contract.

Troy University spokesperson Adam Prendergast said the school was aware of the report, but didn’t go into details.

“Yes there are reports out there on a new contract, however, we are not able to confirm those reports today,” Prendergast said in an email response to the Dothan Eagle.

Efforts by the Dothan Eagle to reach Troy athletic director Brent Jones for confirmation and comments were unsuccessful.

The 40-year-old Sumrall, a native of Huntsville, was in his first year at Troy last fall after serving as co-defensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky in the 2021 season and as the Wildcats’ inside linebackers coach for the 2019-2020 seasons.

He spent three years (2015-17) as assistant head coach at Troy under Neal Brown before leaving to be linebackers coach at Ole Miss in 2018 before going to Kentucky.

A former linebacker at Kentucky, Sumrall began coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in 2005-06 before serving as defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of San Diego from 2007-09 and assistant head coach/defensive coordinator at the school in 2010-11.

Sumrall then coached at Tulane from 2012-14 as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line/linebacker coach before his first stint at Troy under Brown.

In his first year as head coach of Troy, Sumrall turned a Trojan program that went 5-7 the year before his arrival with a 12-2 season that was capped by an 18-12 win in the Cure Bowl over the No. 23 ranked UTSA Roadunners.

Troy also won the Sun Belt Conference title for the first time since 2018 and finished the season ranked 19th, the Trojans’ first final top 25 ranking in the school’s FBS history.

Troy enters the 2023 season this fall with an 11-game winning streak, the nation’s second longest active winning streak.

Polk earns promotion: Troy did announce Friday that inside linebackers coach Tayler Polk was promoted to co-defensive coordinator by Sumrall.

“TP is a vital part of our program and is a future coordinator,” Sumrall said in the Troy press release. “He is complementing what Greg’s (Gasparato) vision is for our defense and helping bridge the gap between what we did last year to what we’re going to do this year.

“I have really high regard for his knowledge of the game, his relationship with his players and the energy he brings to everything he does. Tayler has had a tremendous positive impact on our program in a year and a half, and he’s earned the elevated role.”

In addition, director of player personnel Brayden Berezowitz is moving to a defensive analyst role and director of defensive recruiting, while tight ends coach Evan McKissack is now director of offensive recruiting, according to the press release.