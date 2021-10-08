Ronnie Shelley recalls 'Billy's Boys' as football lettermen to be recognized at Troy

Besides being an offensive innovator, Atkins was also a disciplinarian.

“He was rough, tough and didn’t put up with any bull crap,” Shelley said. “We did it until you did it right. You had to be physical to play.”

Shelley, who would later become a successful high school coach in the Wiregrass, was in Atkins’ first recruiting class.

“He signed me on the baseball field at Headland during the summer while I was playing baseball,” Shelley said. “He and his wife came down and signed me. The funny thing was that Mrs. Doris, her name was Doris, told me later, ‘When we drove there and you came out and were just a scrawny kid and Billy said we’re going to make a football player out of him.’

“And she said, ‘I turned around and told him, well there’s no use in us unpacking a whole lot of our stuff, because if that’s the type players that you’re going to get, then we won’t be here very long.’”

Yet Shelley became one of the best defensive backs in Troy football history despite not making an immediate impact.

