Ronnie Shelley recalls 'Billy's Boys' as football lettermen to be recognized at Troy

Headland native Ronnie Shelley, the Troy career leader in single-season interceptions with 15 during the 1968 season, says coach Billy Atkins (1966-71) was a key reason the Trojans’ football program progressed to the level it is today.
“The truth of the matter is, without Billy Atkins showing up, I don’t think that program would have ever survived,” Shelley said.
Atkins led the Troy football program for six seasons, including winning an NAIA national championship in 1968. He compiled a 44-16-2 record during those years before leaving to coach professionally as an assistant for the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and the St. Louis Cardinals. He passed away in 1991.
Atkins’ “Billy’s Boys” as his players were known will be among the football letterwinners recognized Saturday during the Troy-Georgia Southern game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
“If Billy would have stayed at Troy, there’s no telling how many national championships he would have won, because he was way ahead of his time,” Shelley said of Atkins, who played in the NFL from 1958-64 as a defensive back/punter before becoming Troy’s head coach. “Anybody who came and saw Troy play back in the 60s would have realized that they were doing things that teams are doing today.
“You didn’t hear of people throwing the football 40 times a game back in the 60s. We led the nation in offense three or the four years, I know.”
Besides being an offensive innovator, Atkins was also a disciplinarian.
“He was rough, tough and didn’t put up with any bull crap,” Shelley said. “We did it until you did it right. You had to be physical to play.”
Shelley, who would later become a successful high school coach in the Wiregrass, was in Atkins’ first recruiting class.
“He signed me on the baseball field at Headland during the summer while I was playing baseball,” Shelley said. “He and his wife came down and signed me. The funny thing was that Mrs. Doris, her name was Doris, told me later, ‘When we drove there and you came out and were just a scrawny kid and Billy said we’re going to make a football player out of him.’
“And she said, ‘I turned around and told him, well there’s no use in us unpacking a whole lot of our stuff, because if that’s the type players that you’re going to get, then we won’t be here very long.’”
Yet Shelley became one of the best defensive backs in Troy football history despite not making an immediate impact.
“If you go back and look at 1966, you’ll notice I’m not in the program,” Shelley said. “I’m not in the team picture, either. They weren’t planning on me playing a whole lot. I was just on the scout team.”
However, during the second game of the 1966 season at Samford, Shelley was inserted into the lineup late in the game after the starting safety had been beaten twice in the game for touchdown catches.
Phillip Creel, who was coaching the defensive backs, was told by Atkins to replace the starter.
“And Creel says, ‘All I’ve got is Shelley,’” Shelley recalls. “And coach Atkins said, ‘I don’t care how bad he is, put him in the game.’
“It’s drizzling rain and I’m standing there in an all-white uniform. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to get wet and get nasty.’ He said, ‘You’ve got to go in.’ I’m said, ‘I’m not going in.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, you’re going in.’”
Samford had a 14-13 lead with only a few minutes remaining and had the ball as Shelley entered the game.
“I’m just standing out there like a junior high player, you know?” Shelley said. “I don’t know what the defenses are. I don’t know what 4-3 regular red means or 4-3 blue means.”
On a third down play, the Samford quarterback dropped back to pass.
“I was going to make sure I wasn’t going to get beat deep,” Shelley said. “So I start backing up and he (receiver) runs a little curl route and is wide open. He overthrows it. He throws it right to me.
“I intercept it and ran it down to about the 5-yard line before they tackled me and knocked me out of bounds.”
It would be the first of 36 career interceptions for Shelley.
With less than six seconds left in the game, Troy lined for a field goal with a chance to win it, but the snap to the holder was mishandled and the kick never got off.
Though the Trojans lost the game, they found a new starting safety in Shelley, who like Atkins, is now a member of the Troy University Sports Hall of Fame.